ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

River City Girls Zero Physical Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Start On January 28

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver City series fans can soon look forward to owning the upcoming River City Girls Zero in physical form!. Limited Run Games has unveiled a slew of physical editions that it will be...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

Castlevania Requiem physical edition pre-orders are open at Limited Run, and check out that box!

The standard copy is $35, while the Classic Edition with retro-style artwork jumps up to $65. All things considered with the series’ current output, Castlevania Requiem was a feel-good moment. While I would’ve liked to see it become available on more platforms, I cherished the chance to revisit Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood again on my PS4, and I’m sure many of you also look fondly upon these games. If you were holding out for a physical version — or you went digital but aren’t against double-dipping — then pop over to Limited Run Games today, as pre-orders have opened for Castlevania Requiem.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

WWE 2K22: All Editions, Prices & Pre-Order Bonuses Explained

WWE 2K22 is finally slated to launch on March 11th, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S after years of waiting for a new WWE 2K game. As a big name sports game, you better believe that there are various different editions and pre-order incentives to check out.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Orders#Limited Run Games#Physical Form#Misako Kyoko
nintendosoup.com

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Ratingless Physical Edition Up For Pre-Order

NintendoSoup Store is now taking international pre-orders with free international shipping and tracking for Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires’ English Asia physical edition for Nintendo Switch. While the game is also available in other regions, the English Asia physical edition does not come with any age ratings on the box....
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

NIS America: Pre-orders open for Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero limited edition

NIS America has informed fans that pre-orders are now live for the Limited Editions of the upcoming The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The Limited Edition version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero contains the following: copy of the game, “SSS Classified Files” hardcover art book, “Anthems of Crossbell” official soundtrack (10 tracks), “Special Support Section, Assemble!” cloth poster (17 inches by 24 inches), “Heroes of Zero” acrylic stand, SteelBook, and a collector’s box and is priced up at $89.99. The game launches this fall here in the west.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

UK My Nintendo Store reveals Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order bonuses

Those in the UK can receive a pair of physical pre-order bonuses for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Copies will come with a notebook and magnet sheet items, Nintendo has confirmed. This is available while supplies last. Unfortunately, images of the bonuses have not been shared just yet. Here’s some...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dotesports.com

Where to pre-order the Steam Deck

Valve’s handheld Steam Deck gaming console is still on track for a Q1 2022 release. This will give PC gamers a way to keep playing their favorite games on the go including a lot of their Steam library. The device boasts three tiers with the cheapest a 64GB unit...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Super Rare Games’ Next Physical Release Will Be Horace

Switch owners will soon get to grab a copy of Horace in physical form, thanks to Super Rare Games!. The publisher has confirmed that the heartstring-tugging platformer will be next in line to get an exclusive physical release. There will be 4,000 standard copies available – with each one including a full-colour manual, interior artwork, exclusive sticker, and trading cards.
VIDEO GAMES
Fudzilla

Valve Steam Deck pre-orders to start shipping by the end of February

Valve has now confirmed that the first pre-orders of the Steam Deck handheld console should ship to customers by the end of February 2022. Previously, Valve had to delay the console to that same month due to problems that are plaguing the entire industry, "global supply chain issues and material shortages".
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

River City Girls Is Out Now On PlayStation 5

A Free Next-Gen Upgrade Is Available For Current Owners. Ahead of the release of River City Girl 2 this summer, Wayforward is giving PS5 the owners the chance to experience the original adventure as a digital download. River City Girls was initially released on Consoles and PC in 2019 and...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Delayed To Later In 2022 For Switch

Some unfortunate news for Switch owners looking forward to playing the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection on the go next month. Square Enix has announced that although the collection will be launching on other platforms as planned, the Switch version has been delayed again as they need “a little more time to get ready”. At the time of this writing, a new release date has yet to be shared, although the development team says it should be sometime later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

River City Girls Zero Shares Endearing Explanation Trailer; Physical Pre-Order From Limited Run Games Initiate Next Week

Developer WayForward has announced that physical pre-orders for the upcoming River City Girls Zero will be available from Limited Run Games on January 28, 2022. Additionally, they shared a new trailer, highlighting just what this game is all about. It’s honestly a really wholesome video, as the two in-game girls detail the intricacies of this release while staying in character.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Launches April 5th For Switch

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer TT Games have announced the release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The long awaited LEGO game encompassing all nine films in the Skywalker Saga will be launching on April 5th for Switch and other platforms. A new overview trailer for the game was also shared, which you can find below, along with additional details via Warner Bros:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Coromon Launches March 31st For Switch

Publisher Freedom Games and developer TRAGsoft have announced the release date for Coromon on Switch. This new modern creature catching RPG will be launching on March 31st for Switch and PC. A new trailer for the game has also been shared, which you can find below, along with additional details via TRAGsoft.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

River City Girls Zero “Explanation” trailer

WayForward has readied a minute-long trailer for River City Girls Zero that shows how the River City Girls story began. As a bit of a recap, below is an overview of the game:. River City Girls Zero, meanwhile, lets you experience the first time that Misako and Kyoko teamed up with Kunio and Riki to take to the streets in hard-hitting, curb-stomping action. While the graphics, music, and gameplay all remain true to the classic 16-bit Super Famicom release, this version marks the first time the 1994 game will be localized for the West. A new opening cinematic, new manga cutscenes, and new theme song by River City Girls composer Megan McDuffee have been added as well. Set out solo or team up with a friend in local co-op and discover how the River City Girls story began!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: RPGolf Legends, Baby Storm, Reverie Knights Tactics

RPGolf Legends – Join forces with the spirit of a golf club and embark on a grand quest to become a legend and save the sport of golf from an evil force in this golf-action-adventure. Travel around in a unique open world where monsters and golf coexist, help people with their quests, acquire new skills, special items and more! Whether you spend your time golfing, fishing, crafting or exploring, your fantastic journey is about to start!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

The Entire Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex Has Been Leaked

As previously reported, the upcoming Pokémon title, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, has begun leaking on the Internet as people have managed to get their hands on early copies. This includes the entirety of the Hisuian Pokédex, which has been circulated via a link containing models of the Pokémon. Do not read on if you don’t want to be spoiled!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy