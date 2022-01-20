River City Girls Zero Physical Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Start On January 28

WayForward has readied a minute-long trailer for River City Girls Zero that shows how the River City Girls story began. As a bit of a recap, below is an overview of the game:. River City Girls Zero, meanwhile, lets you experience the first time that Misako and Kyoko teamed up with Kunio and Riki to take to the streets in hard-hitting, curb-stomping action. While the graphics, music, and gameplay all remain true to the classic 16-bit Super Famicom release, this version marks the first time the 1994 game will be localized for the West. A new opening cinematic, new manga cutscenes, and new theme song by River City Girls composer Megan McDuffee have been added as well. Set out solo or team up with a friend in local co-op and discover how the River City Girls story began!
