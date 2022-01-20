River City Girls Zero Physical Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Start On January 28

The standard copy is $35, while the Classic Edition with retro-style artwork jumps up to $65. All things considered with the series’ current output, Castlevania Requiem was a feel-good moment. While I would’ve liked to see it become available on more platforms, I cherished the chance to revisit Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood again on my PS4, and I’m sure many of you also look fondly upon these games. If you were holding out for a physical version — or you went digital but aren’t against double-dipping — then pop over to Limited Run Games today, as pre-orders have opened for Castlevania Requiem.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO