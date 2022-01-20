Expert gives advice on teaching kids while at home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As schools in Northwest Arkansas continue to switch between in-person and virtual learning due to the omicron COVID-19 variant, parents and students alike are unsettled.

Education expert and Senior Director of Curriculum for Age of Learning Dr. Nika Fabienke says parents can ease the fears of uncertainty by learning how to keep their child engaged with a regular learning routine.

“Are you a family of storytellers? Are you a family of artists? Are you a mechanical family that builds and makes things? Are you crafters?” Fabienke said. “Whatever it is you do, have your children join in. As they’re doing those tasks, you’re really keeping an eye on how are we using language? And, how are we making meaningful observations about the world? How are we solving problems?”

Fabienke says by engaging kids on a daily basis outside of conventional learning, parents will create what she calls “life-long learners.”

