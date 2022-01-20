ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert gives advice on teaching kids while at home

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As schools in Northwest Arkansas continue to switch between in-person and virtual learning due to the omicron COVID-19 variant, parents and students alike are unsettled.

Education expert and Senior Director of Curriculum for Age of Learning Dr. Nika Fabienke says parents can ease the fears of uncertainty by learning how to keep their child engaged with a regular learning routine.

Schools in NWA and River Valley pivot to remote learning, some returning to campuses

“Are you a family of storytellers? Are you a family of artists? Are you a mechanical family that builds and makes things? Are you crafters?” Fabienke said. “Whatever it is you do, have your children join in. As they’re doing those tasks, you’re really keeping an eye on how are we using language? And, how are we making meaningful observations about the world? How are we solving problems?”

Fabienke says by engaging kids on a daily basis outside of conventional learning, parents will create what she calls “life-long learners.”

Keeping kids on track during pandemic

Keeping kids on track during pandemic

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The constant changes of COVID-19 can be stressful for anyone, but children have been hit especially hard. Since the start of this year, we’ve seen local school districts switch masking policies, go in-person, then virtual and back to in-person learning. Psychologist, Dr. Shelly Farnan, said it’s important for parents to help […]
KIDS
'We're broken' childcare facilities struggle during Omicron

‘We’re broken’ childcare facilities struggle during Omicron

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Childcare centers are struggling to keep their doors open during the Omicron variant surge. Robin Slaton, owner of Kiddie Campus Childcare Center in Fayetteville, said childcare owners and workers are tired. “We’re broken,” Slaton said. “That is just the bottom line, we are broken, we are at a critical, critical point.” […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
How to protect children who are too young for COVID-19 vaccines

How to protect children who are too young for COVID-19 vaccines

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Amid the Omicron surge, parents of young children are anxious about keeping their kids safe. Children ages 0-4 still aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making them some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said families with young children should try and surround […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Parents struggle as Fayetteville Public Schools works through school bus driver shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The current bus driver shortage is impacting Fayetteville School District and its families. It’s causing kids to be late to be school more often. “I understand that we have to bend, but I feel like parents are breaking we’ve bent so much,” said FPS parent, Stephanie Davis. This is the first […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
UAMS releases COVID-19 projections for Omicron

UAMS releases COVID-19 projections for Omicron

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State health leaders say we are getting closer to the peak of the Omicron variant. During Governor Asa Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing, the state reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases Tuesday for all age ranges. However, as cases could fall, hospitalizations could still rise because they are considered a lagging indicator […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

