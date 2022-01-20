Hanover Park downs St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Derrick Johnson didn’t tell many people he was on the verge of a milestone heading into East Orange’s game against West Essex on Tuesday. Johnson, the Jaguars’ coach for 18 seasons, entered the contest with 299 career wins. He didn’t want it to be a distraction for those around him, including his team. He wanted them to be relaxed.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO