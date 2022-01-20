ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Hanover Park downs St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Sophomore Arianna Allonardo finished with 17 points and seven rebounds to help lead Hanover Park to a 54-38 win over St. Elizabeth in Convent Station....

