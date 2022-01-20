ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything That's Gone Down Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Since the GMA Interview

By Monica Sisavat
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's going on with Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears? That seems to be the question on everyone's minds following Jamie Lynn's explosive interview with Good...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How Britney’s Fiancé Really Feels About Her ‘Waging War’ With Jamie Lynn Over Her Book

Stuck in the middle. Sam Asghari’s response to Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears‘ recent drama suggests that the pop singer’s fiancé just wants their “war” to be over. Britney and her sister have been in the middle of a very public feud following the release of Jamie Lynn‘s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, where the Zoey 101 alum writes about growing up with the “Toxic” singer and their mom and dad, James and Lynne Spears. During her promotional tour, Jamie Lynn made some shocking accusations about her sister, while Britney has taken to social media on several occasions to hit back with some scathing...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Talks To “GMA” About Her Relationship With Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears is promoting her memoir “Things I Should Have Said,” and part of that is talking about sis Britney Spears. She sat down with “Good Morning America” and shared that she loves her sister. In the book, she says she saw serious behavior changes in the pop star. When asked what her mental state is now, Jamie said she "can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind” and "I don't think that's fair. But I'm allowed to say how I felt in those [moments], because that matters. It matters that I was in pain."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down Crying When Asked About 'Complicated' Rift With Sister Britney Spears In 'GMA' Teaser

Jamie Lynn Spears got emotional when asked about her broken relationship with her older sister, Britney Spears. In a teaser for her upcoming interview with Juju Chang on Good Morning America, the actress-turned-author broke down crying when asked about her "complicated" rift with Britney. Article continues below advertisement. Sitting down...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
StyleCaster

Britney Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors After Revealing She Has ‘Nausea’ & ‘Similar’ Symptoms

Over on social media, a new post is prompting fans to ask the following question: Is Britney Spears pregnant? The “Toxic” singer appeared to hint at having pregnancy symptoms during a recent vacation in Maui with her fiancé—but this isn’t the full picture. Britney, 39, took to Instagram on January 24, 2022, to share photos of herself and her fiancé Sam Asghari in Hawaii, where the couple have been soaking up the sun and disconnecting amid Britney’s public feud with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. At the same time, there’s still some trouble in paradise; the pop star has been dealing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gma#Good Morning America
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea Have a Clear Request in the “Lick” Music Video

Between "Eat It," "WAP," and now "Lick," Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear what she wants. The Houston rapper joined forces with Jamaican singer Shenseea for their new single "Lick" and accompanied the release with a music video on Friday. Shenseea's lyrics like "Put your back in it, just a little more" and "Boy, when your mouth full, don't talk," are among the more subtle. Megan's verses have a bunch of innuendos such as "Suck it like a crab leg, I'm crackin' it" and "He ate it quick then call me fast food." I'm here for women being bold in songwriting. The rest of the lyrics. . . I'll let you hear that for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey's Swimsuit Style Is Unconventionally Sexy

Lori Harvey is living the luxe life in the Bahamas, and she's been kind enough to bring us along for the ride. In between celebrating her dad's birthday, swimming with sharks, and lounging on that exquisite yacht, the model, who's also the founder of SKN by LH, is sharing glimpses at the gorgeous — not to mention lavish — wardrobe she packed for the trip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Medical Issue That Led to Marc Anthony Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy