Everything That's Gone Down Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Since the GMA Interview

Stuck in the middle. Sam Asghari’s response to Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears‘ recent drama suggests that the pop singer’s fiancé just wants their “war” to be over.
Britney and her sister have been in the middle of a very public feud following the release of Jamie Lynn‘s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, where the Zoey 101 alum writes about growing up with the “Toxic” singer and their mom and dad, James and Lynne Spears. During her promotional tour, Jamie Lynn made some shocking accusations about her sister, while Britney has taken to social media on several occasions to hit back with some scathing...
Jamie Lynn Spears is promoting her memoir “Things I Should Have Said,” and part of that is talking about sis Britney Spears. She sat down with “Good Morning America” and shared that she loves her sister. In the book, she says she saw serious behavior changes in the pop star. When asked what her mental state is now, Jamie said she "can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind” and "I don't think that's fair. But I'm allowed to say how I felt in those [moments], because that matters. It matters that I was in pain."
In an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, Britney Spears‘ sister Jamie Lynn Spears insists that contrary to what Britney has implied, she did, in fact, support the superstar singer during her conservatorship, which Britney called “abusive.”. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn told...
Jamie Lynn Spears got emotional when asked about her broken relationship with her older sister, Britney Spears. In a teaser for her upcoming interview with Juju Chang on Good Morning America, the actress-turned-author broke down crying when asked about her "complicated" rift with Britney. Article continues below advertisement. Sitting down...
Over on social media, a new post is prompting fans to ask the following question: Is Britney Spears pregnant? The “Toxic” singer appeared to hint at having pregnancy symptoms during a recent vacation in Maui with her fiancé—but this isn’t the full picture.
Britney, 39, took to Instagram on January 24, 2022, to share photos of herself and her fiancé Sam Asghari in Hawaii, where the couple have been soaking up the sun and disconnecting amid Britney’s public feud with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. At the same time, there’s still some trouble in paradise; the pop star has been dealing...
Bob Saget’s suspected cause of death has been revealed and cops believe the late comedian “suffered a heart attack or a stroke” due to the circumstances in which they found his body. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, authorities that arrived at Saget’s Ritz-Carlton hotel...
REMEMBER Galina "Red" Reznikov from Orange Is The New Black? Well the actress behind the Russian inmate now looks completely different. Kate Mulgrew portrayed flame-haired prison masterchef Red in 85 episodes of the hit Netflix series between 2013 and 2019. The 66-year-old recently took to Instagram to treat her 260,000...
Between "Eat It," "WAP," and now "Lick," Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear what she wants. The Houston rapper joined forces with Jamaican singer Shenseea for their new single "Lick" and accompanied the release with a music video on Friday. Shenseea's lyrics like "Put your back in it, just a little more" and "Boy, when your mouth full, don't talk," are among the more subtle. Megan's verses have a bunch of innuendos such as "Suck it like a crab leg, I'm crackin' it" and "He ate it quick then call me fast food." I'm here for women being bold in songwriting. The rest of the lyrics. . . I'll let you hear that for yourself.
KANYE West is apparently not a fan of his young daughter North wearing makeup and posting on TikTok, and he's taking his anger out on ex Kim Kardashian. In an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper opened up about a variety of ongoing issues with his ex, and the way she is raising their children.
Lori Harvey is living the luxe life in the Bahamas, and she's been kind enough to bring us along for the ride. In between celebrating her dad's birthday, swimming with sharks, and lounging on that exquisite yacht, the model, who's also the founder of SKN by LH, is sharing glimpses at the gorgeous — not to mention lavish — wardrobe she packed for the trip.
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
[This story contains spoilers for Scream.]
Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem.
In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act.
“The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
SISTER Wives' Meri Brown defended Robyn against social media trolls as she said "everyone hates" the star for breaking up the family. The polygamist family has been struggling to stay intact after Christine walked away and some other wives are considering moving on as well. Meri, 51, spoke out about...
Vivica A. Fox is speaking on behalf of her longtime “friend and sister” Regina King following the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., King’s only son died by suicide on Wednesday (Jan. 19) days after his 26th birthday. During the segment of her show Cocktails with...
Janet Jackson is unfiltered in her new four-hour Lifetime and A&E documentary, in which no subject is off limits as she discusses her life, her career and her late brother Michael Jackson. “It's just something that needs to be done,” she said of the two-part docuseries, "Janet Jackson." In...
Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
Comments / 0