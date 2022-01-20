Bala Just Gave Their Iconic Bangles a Monochromatic Makeover & We're Obsessed

Table of Contents At a Glance What Is the Jambys Cozy Cloak? Construction The Verdict: Once You Have It, You’ll Never Want to Take It Off What Are Some of the Alternatives? The beginning of the pandemic was actually kind of cute in hindsight. Not because of, you know, all of the death and depression running rampant across the globe, but more for the sheer fact that I actually cared about what I wore to work. Everything was (and still is, for the most part) done from the comfort of my own bedroom, yet I’d spend those first months of 2020 planning a full, head-to-toe outfit...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO