ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Bala Just Gave Their Iconic Bangles a Monochromatic Makeover & We're Obsessed

By Emily Spain
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie wears the ultimate jumper dress and we're obsessed

On Tuesday, Princess Eugenie's second Instagram account, the Anti-Slavery Collective, shared a throwback snap of her and the co-founder of the charity, Julia de Boinville at The Bramber Bakehouse last year. The mother-of-one looked as chic as ever wearing a cosy yet stylish navy jumper dress from Nanushka. The Cashmere-blend...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Gap Warehouse Event: These 75% Off Deals Are Too Good To Be True

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Quite Simply a List of Our Favorite Wear-Anywhere Tees—Starting at $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one closet staple that we all strive to get right, it is a basic tee that ticks all the right boxes. They may be a humble wardrobe piece, but are absolutely crucial as the most simple layering essential that goes with just about everything—a classic pair of jeans, your go-to blazer, dressy skirts for the office and beyond. Other factors that make a tee so da*n essential: they never go out of style, are an everlasting basic spared from...
APPAREL
Vogue

Levi’s Most Iconic Jeans Get A Sustainable Makeover

Jeans are the bedrock of many of our wardrobes – but, unfortunately, they frequently come with a high environmental cost, too. Often made from conventional cotton, they can require a huge amount of energy and water to produce, not least because of the intensive treatment and dyeing processes they tend to go through.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Equipment#Mat
Gear Patrol

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Some are saying that 2022 is going to be all about dressing loud. We'll see about that, but if you want to pair some orange Cordura hiking boots with an orange-resin-and-carbon-composite dive watch you just might be ahead of the curve. If toned-down is more your thing, we've got a very utilitarian field watch and some simple sweats for you, too. You'll find all that, a manga-inspired chronograph watch, Tom Brady's new apparel brand and more below.
APPAREL
The Kitchn

The Makers of Our Favorite Spatula Just Released a New Baking Kit and We’re Obsessed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s a new year, and that old bakeware from 10 years ago needs a revamp! Every baker, novice or pro, needs some newness added to their toolkit in order to whip up the best cookies, cakes, tarts, and breads. Because we think you deserve the best of the best, we’ll let you in on a little secret: GIR, the brand behind our spatula obsession, has just launched a super-cute new baking set. This set includes one regular-sized spatula, one baby-sized spatula, and a reusable baking mat, all in a fun sprinkle pattern. Your baking projects just got much more colorful.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Café Drinks Inspire Notre and Vans’ Next Sneaker Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vault by Vans and Notre have joined forces once again, and just like their recent sneaker collab, the Chicago-based retailer has added its handshake motif to the skatewear brand’s classic Old Skool silhouette. After delivering four collaborative styles in October 2020, the duo will introduce three new Vault by Vans x Notre OG Style 36 LX makeups next month. Notre announced the forthcoming drop on Instagram yesterday along with sharing the inspiration behind the three looks. According to the Chicago retailer,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Elle

Birkenstock Just Got Another High Fashion Makeover Courtesy Of Dior

Ahead of this year's official AW22 fashion show season, which kicks off next month in New York, Paris' menswear shows have been providing us with a much-needed fashion fix following months of largely digital-only events. Designers have made sure to pull out all the stops in celebration of the return of IRL shows, with show-stopping sets and the unveiling of exciting new collaborations.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

We Have a Serious Obsession With This Color-Block Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This is the year we’re really going to start concentrating on long-sleeve tees. They deserve the attention! In the past, we usually stayed specifically on the short-sleeve side of things, even in the bitter cold — knowing we could always layer up with a sweater if need be. But the thing is, a long-sleeve tee can actually add a lot of cuteness to an outfit, especially if the sleeves are the main accent!
APPAREL
SPY

Review: The Jambys Cozy Cloak Is the Reason I Want to Work From Home Forever

Table of Contents At a Glance What Is the Jambys Cozy Cloak? Construction The Verdict: Once You Have It, You’ll Never Want to Take It Off What Are Some of the Alternatives? The beginning of the pandemic was actually kind of cute in hindsight. Not because of, you know, all of the death and depression running rampant across the globe, but more for the sheer fact that I actually cared about what I wore to work. Everything was (and still is, for the most part) done from the comfort of my own bedroom, yet I’d spend those first months of 2020 planning a full, head-to-toe outfit...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga Puts a New Twist on the Little Black Dress

Lady Gaga’s fashion choices are anything but ordinary, so when the pop diva decides to wear a wardrobe staple, it’s not going to be standard. Currently promoting House of Gucci’s awards season run on the late-night circuit, Gaga paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. When promoting her film projects, she and stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout tend to go for glamour, so they pulled out a little black dress from Christian Siriano’s pre-fall collection, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, cat-eye sunglasses by Dita, and a wealth of diamond and gold jewelry from Los Angeles label KatKim. For Gaga, the combination was subdued, but it still projected the right amount of retro attitude.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

We're obsessed with the viral Euphoria fashion TikToks right now

We love a viral TikTok trend as much as the next person but the latest? We really love. Cast your mind back to your school days (apologies) and your attire probably consisted of an ill-fitting uniform or conservative clothes with not a hemline higher than the knee but at East Highland High School it’s a whole other game.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thezoereport.com

We’re Obsessed With These 40 Cheap Beauty Products That Have Become Extremely Popular By Word Of Mouth

When it comes to the makeup, skin care, and hair products you love, how many did you discover through word of mouth? Probably some, maybe a lot. You’d expect a beauty brand to extol the virtues of its own product, after all, but the truth lies in what other people are saying. That’s why we’re obsessed with these 40 cheap beauty products that are trending right now. The chatter is too good to ignore.
MAKEUP
WOWK 13 News

Do Fancii mirrors actually make a difference in your beauty routine?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bad lighting can be deceptive when applying makeup. It can make skin appear lighter or darker than it truly is, or overemphasize blemishes, dry spots and fine lines. The finished result is often makeup that appears washed out or harsh, cakes or doesn’t effectively conceal […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

E! News

141K+
Followers
38K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy