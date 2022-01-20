ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diboll, TX

17-year-old found dead with gunshot wound to head in Diboll

By Danica Sauter
 6 days ago

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a vehicle in the wood line in Diboll.

On Tuesday evening, around 9:35 p.m., Diboll Police received a 911 call regarding shots fired in the 1000 block of Cypress in Diboll.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the teenager in a vehicle in the wood line with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, according to Diboll Police Department.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Diboll Police Department arrived and began to gather information and process the scene and have begun to follow up on leads and interview potential witnesses.

For those that have any information that could help in the case, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS (8477) and/or call the Diboll Police Department at 936-829-5586 and ask for Detectives Fulcher and/or Estrada.

