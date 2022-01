South Bay smash burger success story Proudly Serving is moving into its first fixed address, taking over the kitchen at the Project Barley taproom at 136 International Boardwalk in Redondo Beach. The plan for the waterside space, per a video posted to the pop-up’s Instagram page, is to eventually move in full-time, meaning no more street stops for a while as the small crew gears up to expand its menu. “We get to do so much more stuff in our arsenal,” says co-owner Matt McIvor in the video. “We’ve done a lot of cool stuff on the street, don’t get me wrong, but there’s just so much more that we can do. Cooking on the street is hard.” Expect a more formal grand opening to come in the next several weeks.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO