ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden ignores question on whether he will cancel $10,000 in student debt — something he promised to do during his campaign

By Ayelet Sheffey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Awwak_0dqM7d7L00
President Joe Biden. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • A reporter asked Biden Wednesday if he will fulfill his campaign promise to cancel $10,000 in student debt.
  • Biden ignored the question.
  • Pressure is continuing to mount on Biden for him to act on broad debt relief for 43 million federal borrowers.

During his campaign, President Joe Biden promised to cancel $10,000 in student debt for every borrower. But during his first press conference of the year, he had nothing to say about that promise.

At the end of a nearly two-hour press conference on Wednesday, in which Biden was asked about a range of issues from voting rights to foreign policy, a reporter wrapped up the conference with what she said were "two very simple questions."

"You campaigned on canceling $10,000 in student loans," the reporter said. "Do you still plan to do so and when?"

The second question, which Biden answered, was about the Electoral Count Act, but the question on his student-loan campaign promise did not get any response, marking over a year since Biden told 43 million federal student-loan borrowers they would experience broad debt relief "immediately."

—Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2020

"Biden may have dodged a question today, but he won't be able to ignore 45 million student loan borrowers if he attempts to turn payments back on in May," Braxton Brewington, press secretary for the Debt Collective — the nation's first debtors' union — told Insider. "The president's ignoring of a valid question on student debt and his failure to keep a campaign promise is unfortunately reflective of this administration's failure — whether through incompetence or malice — to address the costly burden of student loans. $1.8 trillion of crushing student debt is a major policy failure that Biden can fix with the stroke of a pen."

Since Biden took office, advocates, borrowers, and lawmakers have been pushing the president to not only fulfill his $10,000 pledge, but to go even further and cancel at least $50,000 in student debt per borrower, a policy which Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have previously championed.

But Biden expressed hesitancy with his ability to broadly cancel student debt via executive order, and he asked the Department of Education in February to prepare a memo on his legal authority to act on the issue.

It's been almost a year since the Education Department was asked to prepare that memo. Insider reported in October that Biden's administration actually received the memo in February and is choosing not to release it, adding to the mounting frustration among those waiting for student-loan relief, according to redacted documents obtained by the Debt Collective.

This isn't the first time Biden nor his administration refused to directly address the president's student-debt campaign promise. In December, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a briefing that if Congress passes legislation to cancel student debt, the president is "happy to sign it."

"They haven't sent him a bill on that yet," Psaki said.

Still, lawmakers are not easing up on the pressure to give student-loan borrowers relief. After Biden extended the student-loan payment pause a third time through May 1, progressive lawmakers like Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said the extension should allow for extra time to cancel student debt.

"This is what happens when we all come together to raise our voices," Bush wrote on Twitter. "Extending the student loan payment pause is a HUGE step forward that will help people get through this pandemic. Now let's keep pushing until @POTUS cancels student loan debt."

Comments / 54

Tina Carrier Ellsworth
6d ago

He never had any intention of actually helping with student loans just like he was never going to give the seniors $200 extra a month.

Reply(2)
46
retired 17
6d ago

He also avoided a number of ‘other’ questions…..including one specifically about Hunter’s China involvement…….how convenient.

Reply(1)
67
Tillicum
6d ago

The man that campaigned is a different man than the one that stands before the mic now. He’s an actor. That’s why stories of Biden’s past are inconsistent with truth.

Reply
24
Related
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse

Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey. In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Mad as Hell at Sinema and Manchin’s ‘Sabotage’ of Biden’s Agenda

Speaking about President Joe Biden’s stalled legislative agenda, Sen. Bernie Sanders accused Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of using “sabotage” to block both Build Back Better and legislation that would shore up voting rights against Republican voter suppression. The GOP meanwhile, he said, is “laughing all the way to election day.” “You got 50 Republicans who don’t want to do anything except criticize the president,” Sanders said on CNN’s State of the Union. “You have, sadly enough, two Democrats who choose to work with the Republicans rather than the president and who have sabotaged the president’s efforts to address...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Elizabeth Warren
MSNBC

Biden can't let Manchin and Sinema block voting rights act without consequences

Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, made a choice Wednesday night to side with the 50 Senate Republicans to block changes to the Senate’s filibuster rule and, thus, prevent Democrats from passing voting rights legislation. What happened on the Senate floor was more than just a vote on a Senate rule; Manchin and Sinema chose to preserve the filibuster over preserving our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Antelope Valley Press

Biden is failing because he abandoned his mandate

I was wrong about Joe Biden. In his inaugural address a year ago this week, Biden pledged to pour his “whole soul” into “bringing America together” and “uniting our people.” He urged Americans — sincerely, I believed — to “see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors,” to “treat each other with dignity and respect,” and to “join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Debt Relief#Student Loans#The Debt Collective
NJ.com

‘Hey, Biden, want to shrink the racial wealth gap?’ Cancel student loan debt. Here’s a pen. | Calavia-Robertson

As a second-generation Latina and the first in my family to go to college, I remember the days of hustling just so I could afford to. I remember the days — and nights — waiting tables at a string of Miami restaurants, picking up multiple shifts. At the end of each one, I’d give my abuelita all my tips to make sure I didn’t spend them and could cover tuition.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy