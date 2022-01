KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County has a blueprint for the future of the county. Vision Kershaw 2030 outlines goals for the area in the coming years. "It was picked as 2030 to be far enough out to be a stretch goal, to be difficult, but close enough to be something to adopt resources and achieve it," said Kershaw County Council Chair Julian Burns.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO