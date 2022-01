WASHINGTON — A Utah man avoided time behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a charge connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. Jacob Wiedrich was sentenced Wednesday morning to three months of home confinement and three years of probation in connection to the attack on the Capitol. He pleaded guilty in October to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was the first Utahn to plead guilty and the first to be sentenced.

