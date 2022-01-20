Bethany College’s Solomon Clayton named NAIA player of the week

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) – Bethany College’s Solomon Clayton has been named the NAIA Player of the Week.

Clayton, a junior from Fort Dodge, Iowa recorded a double-double (33 points, 14 rebounds) in a 69-65 loss to Bethel at home on Thursday.

Clayton followed that up with a 31-point performance in a 88-75 in the Swede’s win at Friends on Saturday. In 19 games this season, Clayton has scored 370 points (19.5 ppg) and has a 61-percent field goal average.

Bethany College currently sits at 14-6 on the season and 10-4 in conference play after an 88-75 win over Friends University on Saturday. They are set tip-off against York College at home in Lindsborg on Wednesday night.

The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. To stream tonight’s action, you can visit the KCAC website by clicking here.

