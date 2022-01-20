ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael C. Lepel

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank in Vaccines Speech “Reprehensible”

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
Kokomo Tribune

Michael C. Carson: Share your song with everybody

It’s stated, “There’s an increasing amount of evidence that singing releases endorphins, serotonin and dopamine – the ‘happy’ chemicals that boost your mood and make you feel good about yourself. Scientists believe that’s one of the reasons why people report being on a high during choir sessions and continuing to feel positive, uplifted and motivated afterwards.”
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota comedy legend Louie Anderson dies of cancer at 68

Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning comedian who used his self-deprecating wit and deep affection for Minnesota to bring laughter to the world, died Friday from cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was 68. "We're all devastated," said his nephew Josh Frohlaug, who followed in his uncle's footsteps as a stand-up....
Minneapolis Star Tribune

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner - 9780593185421 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 3. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing) 4. Forever Lies...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible best-sellers for the week ending January 21:. 1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio) 3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 4. The Subtle Art...
The Guardian

‘I wanted to try cocaine, but Jimi was against it’: Janis Ian on her tough, starlit life in music

‘I learned the truth at 17 / That love was meant for beauty queens / And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles / Who married young and then retired.” Janis Ian’s At Seventeen is an indelible portrait of life from the perspective of a socially awkward unattractive teen, inspired by a newspaper article that the singer-songwriter read about a young woman who thought her life would be perfect. “I learned the truth at 18,” the girl told the journalist. Ian changed her age and spent three months working on the intimate and confessional lyrics.
krvs.org

Michael Pope

Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria. He has reported for NPR, the New York Daily News and the Alexandria Gazette Packet. He has a master's degree in American Studies from Florida State University, and he is a former adjunct professor at Tallahassee Community College. He is the author of four books.
bpr.org

kios.org

