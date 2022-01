Vaccines capable of preventing Covid infections and transmission, as well as serious illness and death, “are necessary and should be developed. Until such vaccines are available and as the virus evolves, it may be necessary to update the composition of current vaccines against Covid-19, to ensure the levels of protection recommended by the WHO also against variants of concern, including Omicron and others that could come in the future “. This is the updated recommendation of the Technical Group of the World Health Organization on the composition of the anti-Covid vaccine.

