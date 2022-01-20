ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New Acquisitions Teased Following Xbox's Purchase of Activision Blizzard

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Xbox announced that it's acquiring Activision-Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. It's an absurd amount of money, but not that much for a company like Microsoft, which boasts a market value of over $2.2 trillion. For the biggest acquisition in the history of video games, Xbox now owns IP like...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK today?

Update: Xbox series X bundles are now sold out at Game. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X debuted in November 2020, but thanks to supply chain issues stemming from a shortage of component parts, Microsoft's newest console has been consistently sold out since release.Last month, UK retailers released thousands of consoles to meet consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. New restocks slowed to a crawl again in January, but you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly appears.When it does show up, the...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Restock updates from Game, Argos and more for 25 January

Update: The PS5 has now sold out at Argos stores, after limited regional availability landed online. Who could drop next? Read on for more information. 2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
The Hollywood Reporter

Union Calls for Regulator “Oversight” of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Buy

Labor giant the Communication Workers of America is calling for regulatory scrutiny of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard after an organizational change was revealed at one of the video game holding company’s developers that will affect workers who recently announced they were forming a union. On Monday, Polygon senior reporter Nicole Carpenter reported on a staff email from Raven Software studio head Brian Raffel announcing an “organizational change” at the Activision Blizzard-owned studio that would “embed” quality-assurance workers in various teams, including those for animation, audio and production. The email said that the restructuring “has been carefully considered and is a...
LABOR ISSUES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for February Could Be Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game

Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting for the month of February. This should change this week, and next week, on February 1, the games should roll out. Ahead of the official reveal, we may already know what one of these free games is. The information doesn't come the way of a leak or an industry insider like it usually does, but rather a simple observation.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Activision Blizzard Declines to Voluntarily Recognize Union

Activision Blizzard has declined to voluntarily recognize a worker union announced on Jan. 21, the first to be declared within the video game holding company. The group, called the Game Workers Alliance, is allied with The Communication Workers of America (CWA). “We carefully reviewed and considered the CWA initial request last week and tried to find a mutually acceptable solution with the CWA that would have led to an expedited election process. Unfortunately, the parties could not reach an agreement,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon, adding that, “we deeply respect the rights of all employees to make their...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Ip#Call Of Duty Overwatch#Diablo#Hearthstone#Starcraft#Rockstar Games#Twitter#Tencent#Embracer Group
The Independent

‘Elden Ring’: Could the ‘Dark Souls 3’ server exploit delay the new game’s release?

A dangerous server exploit has been found in Dark Souls 3 that could allow online players to take control of your computer. Known as a “remote code execution” (or RCE for short), it could allow players to remotely take control of other gamers’ PCs and execute programs in the background, similar to a Trojan Horse. The official Dark Souls social media account on Twitter has issued a statement and taken measures to shut down the servers while the company works on a fix.This downtime does not affect PvP servers for Xbox or PlayStation consoles.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022It...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’: Everything we know so far about the new PS5 and PS4 game and its file size

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives set to come out in 2022, continuing the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch has been pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines.If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be travelling west...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now's Next Big Game Leaked

PlayStation Now's next big game has seemingly leaked. With rumors circulating that PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus are coming to an end to combine and create a new subscription service, tentatively called PlayStation Spartacus, which is not only a combination of these two pre-existing subscription services, but will reportedly allow subscribers access to PS3, PS2, and PS1 games. Whether how much of this is true, only time will tell, but amidst all of these rumors, PlayStation Now has been slowly but surely improving, adding more and more compelling games. It's still lagging behind Xbox Game Pass in a key few areas, but it's a far more compelling service than it used to be.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Overwatch
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 Reportedly Releasing Early

According to a wide range of rumors from reliable Call of Duty sources, Call of Duty 2022 is going to be a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a reboot of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The expectation is that the game will be out this November, like the past two COD games, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the latest rumor about the game suggests this expectation is wrong. Apparently, the game is going to follow in the footsteps of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and release earlier in October. When exactly in October, the rumors don't say, but word is the decision to pass on the usual November release window is due to the dip in sales Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experienced the last two years releasing in this window.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat 11 Tease Divides Fans

A new Mortal Kombat 11 tease has fans divided. The latest MK game has been out since 2019 and is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's been played by millions and millions and millions of fans and it's boasted a very hardcore player base since launch that has dumped countless hours into the game. Despite all of this, there are apparently still secrets to be discovered.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Award-Nominated Console Exclusive to PlayStation & Nintendo Next Week

Xbox is losing an award-nominated console exclusive game to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch next week, or more specifically, in four days on January 25. In 2021, Xbox released two huge console exclusive games in the form of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. While this pair of games are the 2021 Xbox console exclusives everyone knows about, they weren't the only console exclusives for the brand last year. In 2021, The Artful Escape was released via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and now it's finally coming to the aforementioned PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Sony Responds to Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, Citing Contractual Agreements

Sony has responded to Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, citing contractual agreements. Earlier this week, Microsoft dropped a megaton when it announced it has acquired publisher Activision-Blizzard. The nearly $70 billion deal is expected to close somewhere next year and will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue after Tencent and Sony. As expected, following the announcement, people started asking questions about the possible exclusivity of Activision’s massive IPs, including the Diablo and Call of Duty franchises. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Microsoft intends to keep “some” franchises multiplatform, whereas others will become exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. Microsoft’s Xbox head, Phil Spencer, later said that he doesn’t want to pull communities away from PlayStation by making future games from Activision-Blizzard Xbox exclusives.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Players Unhappy With Today's Update

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released, today, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's not a very major update, yet it has some COD fans expressing their frustration over on Twitter. In addition to a few bug fixes that are neither here nor there, the update has tweaked the Katana with mostly buffs. For some, this is great news, but others aren't impressed.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy