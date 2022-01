I was deeply concerned to learn that the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is considering building a new jail in Santa Clara County. A new jail would not reduce crime nor would it contribute to community safety. It would instead pour precious public funds into a broken criminal justice system that worsens the root causes of crime such as poverty, mental illness and addiction, all while contributing to a racist system of mass incarceration.

CUPERTINO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO