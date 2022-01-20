ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho leaders demand OSHA vaccine mandate rule withdrawal after SCOTUS blocked implementation

By News Team
 6 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho leaders demanded Wednesday the Biden Administration uphold state sovereignty and permanently withdraw its vaccine mandate rule for private businesses.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked implementation of the unconstitutional vaccine mandate last week, in a decision that clearly called its legality into question, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has yet to withdraw the rule.

In a letter to the Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA, Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, House Speaker Scott Bedke, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder requested permanent withdrawal of the rule and rulemaking in part “because it violates the 10 th Amendment, it unnecessarily invades the province of the State of Idaho as it tailors it COVID-19 response to the specific needs of its citizens and businesses, and no congressional authorization for this rule has been advanced or identified.”

Read the full letter outlining Little, Wasden, Bedke, and Winder’s concerns below .

2022-OSHA-Letter Download

Idaho State
The Independent

Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule

The Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have required workers at big companies to get vaccinated or face regular COVID testing requirements.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the withdrawal Tuesday. But the agency said it still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.In early November, OSHA announced a vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. The rule __ which would have impacted more than 80 million U.S. workers __ was originally set to go into effect on Jan. 4.But numerous states and business groups challenged the rule in court. On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court...
U.S. POLITICS
fooddive.com

SCOTUS upholds stay on OSHA's vaccine mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccination emergency temporary standard in a per curiam decision published Thursday. "OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate," the court said. "Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID-19...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

OSHA withdraws its workplace vaccine rule

The Biden administration is withdrawing its requirement that large employers mandate workers be vaccinated or regularly tested, the Labor Department said Tuesday. In pulling the rule, the department recognized what most employers and industry experts said after a Supreme Court ruling this month — that the emergency temporary standard could not be revived after the court blocked it.
HEALTH
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

