West Chelsea Contemporary

Once a substitute for the living room in the warmer days of the year, the porch still takes a stand in contemporary home design. But why? After all, we’ve got all kinds of air conditioning nowadays that make summer comfortable in our living rooms. It never was about the temperature of the air. What makes the contemporary porch as relevant today as it was in the ages without air conditioning is its outdoor nature. Sitting out on your porch, you get a gentle caress of the smooth summer breeze. You can hear the songs of the birds as spring makes them return and you can just enjoy a breath of fresh air.

