West Chelsea Contemporary

The mysterious Spanish artists Imon Boy has a unique take on our heavily mediated world. Here’s more from JUXTAPOZ:. Imon Boy creates varied work by placing characters within universally popular memes, representing people, and different destinations. He brings to the artistic plane everything that has formed him as a person throughout his life: graffiti, video games, internet, cinema, music, travel, etc. The key to the production of his art is the union of all of these influencing factors. These pop elements and his natural curiosity motivate the search for new forms and settings, leading to ultimately surprising work.
