Montgomery County, MD

Upcounty Hub distributes COVID-19 kits

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the uptick in COVID-19 cases, organizations like...

WBTW News13

DHEC distributing free COVID-19 rapid test kits at local health departments

COLUMBIA S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday began distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits. The newly available rapid tests bring a sense of relief to overwhelmed healthcare systems, a local doctor said. COVID-19 cases have soared in South Carolina in recent weeks, prompting a heightened demand for the […]
CONWAY, SC
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID Action Plan to help healthcare providers, promote vaccination, and issue testing guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his COVID-19 Action Plan — along with Executive Order 11 — to provide healthcare providers the necessary tools to combat the pandemic; devote additional resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine; and issue clear guidelines to prioritize the use of rapid tests.
ROANOKE, VA
UPDATED: Johnston steps up, plans to distribute 10,000 COVID-19 test kits this week

Anthony Meleo drove through the Johnston High Parking lot and parked outside a simple white trailer parked near Atwood Avenue. Jessica Gormley, Practice Manager for Tri-County Community Action Agency, exited the trailer and walked down a small set of stairs, wearing protective gear from eye to ankle, her clear plastic face shield pulled down like a welder’s mask.
JOHNSTON, RI
Central Library distributes all COVID-19 test kits within hours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Central Branch of the Jefferson Madison Regional Library (JMRL) on Market Street ran out of at-home COVID-19 test kits by noon on Wednesday after opening up appointments the same morning. The library had 600 tests to distribute across all eight of its branches. People...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Saginaw Public Libraries Receive Free COVID-19 Testing Kits for Distribution

The Public Libraries of Saginaw and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have partnered to offer free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to area residents. The library system received 300 kits which are available on a first come, first serve basis. Up to five kits per household are available. Further kits will become available as necessary.
SAGINAW, MI
Grand Island mask/COVID-19 test kit distribution gets large response

It was a frosty and windy Monday morning with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees. Along Whitehaven Road and into the parking lot of the Nike Base, cars were lined up. Over the weekend, the drivers of those cars found out that the Golden Age Center was to be a distribution point for sets of KN95 masks and COVID-19 at-home antigen test kits. Each household was entitled to receive two home testing kits, containing two tests each.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
RiverStone Health to distribute at-home COIVD-19 test kits

BILLINGS, Mont. - At-home test kits for COIVD-19 are being offered by RiverStone Health starting Tuesday. The tests will be free of charge, and supply is limited so only one test will be given per person per household. Starting at 10:00 am Tuesday, Jan. 18, RiverStone Health will distribute the...
BILLINGS, MT
Seaford district operates successful at-home Covid-19 test kit distribution

At the first Board of Education meeting of the new year, Seaford Union Free School District superintendent Dr. Adele Pecora provided an overview of how the district has been providing a safe return to district buildings for Seaford students, faculty and staff. Students returned to school on Jan. 3, with...
SEAFORD, NY
Ridgefield to distribute thousands of COVID test kits this weekend

RIDGEFIELD — More than 10,000 COVID-19 test kits will be handed out at Scotts Ridge Middle School this weekend. The distribution will be open to Ridgefield residents only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Drivers are asked to enter the site from Ridgebury Road via the high...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Delay in shipment of COVID-19 test kits forces Ohio to prioritize distribution

The Ohio Department of Health announced Wednesday that it will prioritize the state’s supply of COVID-19 test kits to support testing for K-12 schools and colleges and universities. The state is experiencing a delay in shipment of more than 800,000 test kits amid a nationwide shortage in COVID-19 testing...
OHIO STATE
Officials distribute COVID-19 test kits to local residents at Legion Hall

MILLERTON — Aiding local residents in securing an urgently needed resource after the holidays, the town of North East and village of Millerton combined forces to distribute their second allocation of COVID-19 test kits on Thursday, Jan. 6. Even with the growing demand for COVID-19 tests across the country,...
MILLERTON, NY
Two additional drive-through COVID-19 test kit and mask distribution events announced

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that the County will hold two free drive-through at-home test distribution events at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz on Thursday, January 13, and at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge on Friday, January 14. Each event will have 2,000 at-home test kits and 10,000 KN95 masks available to Ulster County residents, with one kit and one pack of five face masks per car. The events will start at 2pm and run while supplies last.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Proposed Bill Would Add COVID-19 Vaccine To California’s Required Immunizations For Students

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new bill from State Sen. Richard Pan will add COVID-19 vaccines to inoculations students are required to get before they can attend public school in California. Pan announced the bill at Arleta High School alongside school officials from Los Angeles and San Diego, and public health leaders. As the world enters the third year of the pandemic, Pan said parents and families have all experienced the disruption, anxiety, and trauma since the coronavirus crisis began in March of 2020. “Confidence and certainty are things we all long for, and yet that certainty repeatedly seems out of reach,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

