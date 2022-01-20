Upcounty Hub distributes COVID-19 kits

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new bill from State Sen. Richard Pan will add COVID-19 vaccines to inoculations students are required to get before they can attend public school in California. Pan announced the bill at Arleta High School alongside school officials from Los Angeles and San Diego, and public health leaders. As the world enters the third year of the pandemic, Pan said parents and families have all experienced the disruption, anxiety, and trauma since the coronavirus crisis began in March of 2020. “Confidence and certainty are things we all long for, and yet that certainty repeatedly seems out of reach,...

