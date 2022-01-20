Disturbing video shows men throwing trash outside Memphis dance studio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman sitting outside a local business was shocked to see a U-Haul pull up, two men hop out and start tossing trash out in the street.

What would you think if you saw it happen?

“When he opened the door, stuff started falling out. There was so much trash in there,” said Amber Jones.

Amber Jones said she was sitting outside of BJ Danze Starz Studio near American Way and Cherry Center Drive when two men in a U-Haul pulled up Tuesday.

“It was still daylight. They didn’t care. There were people out here. They didn’t care. They just pulled up and started throwing it out there,” said Jones.

In the video, you can see two men dressed in uniforms flinging trash out of the Uhaul and onto the side of the road.

Jones said the men only stopped because a nearby business owner confronted them.

“When they turned the block, they couldn’t finish the job. So I’m sure they went somewhere else and finished the rest,” said Jones.

Jones said now she and other parents may be responsible for cleaning up the mess.

“And what’s crazy is for us to have that cleaned up. We have to pay for it because no one wants to see that,” said Jones.

Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones said In a Flash Junk Removal is responsible for the illegal dumping. They have been cited and are expected to appear in court at a future date.

Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said these men may face a Class C felony if arrested.

A conviction carries a sentence of up to 15 years and or a maximum fine of $10,000.

