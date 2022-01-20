Aidy Bryant And John Early Announce They’re ‘Dating’ In A Hilariously Unhinged Bit
By Elyse Wanshel
HuffingtonPost
6 days ago
If you like it, then you shouldn’t care if there’s a ring on it. Or at least that was the attitude Aidy Bryant and “Search Party” actor John Early deployed during a delightfully bonkers bit on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” earlier this...
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Aidy Bryant described meeting Bob Saget at a young age while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "It was a totally formative experience," Bryant said on Monday. The Saturday Night Live comedian and Shrill star recalled how she was obsessed with Full House and show...
David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC‘s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 1. Late Night With David Letterman premiered on the same date in 1982.
The pair will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows.
Meyers announced the celebration via social media on Tuesday.
Next Tuesday, February 1, marks the 40th anniversary of Late Night’s debut on @NBC. To celebrate, #LNSM will welcome a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/8WUMHkHGRJ
— Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 25, 2022
The first iteration of the Late Night franchise ran for 11 seasons until he moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement—a gig Letterman was expected to get.
Comedian Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after Letterman’s departure where he stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Meyers came aboard in 2014 after Fallon moved to The Tonight Show.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.
REMEMBER Galina "Red" Reznikov from Orange Is The New Black? Well the actress behind the Russian inmate now looks completely different. Kate Mulgrew portrayed flame-haired prison masterchef Red in 85 episodes of the hit Netflix series between 2013 and 2019. The 66-year-old recently took to Instagram to treat her 260,000...
Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
Almost 17 years after viewers last saw Penny Proud and her eccentric relatives, the crew is coming back to the small screen in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. During Disney+'s Television Critics Association virtual press tour on Friday, the official trailer was released, along with the show's premiere date.
John Wayne was one cool dude when it came to wearing a hat. But he actually showed off a pretty funny, humorous way to wear one. Much to our surprise, Saturday happened to be National Hat Day. The John Wayne Estate had a way of actually celebrating the day with...
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
KANYE West is apparently not a fan of his young daughter North wearing makeup and posting on TikTok, and he's taking his anger out on ex Kim Kardashian. In an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper opened up about a variety of ongoing issues with his ex, and the way she is raising their children.
Jokes on him. Pete Davidson’s response to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s “Eazy” drama shows how unbothered he is by his girlfriend’s estranged husband.
Pete and Kanye made headlines on January 14, 2022, when Kanye’s new song, “Eazy,” featuring The Game, leaked and included a lyric about how he wants to “beat” Pete for dating Kim amid their divorce. “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?)” Kanye raps in “Eazy.”
A source told Page Six on January 18, 2022, that Pete isn’t threatened by Kanye and finds the lyrics “hilarious.” “Pete thinks it’s...
The music world is in mourning following the death of legendary rocker Meat Loaf at the age of 74. In a career spanning six decades, Meat Loaf sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and enjoyed huge success around the world with tracks such as “Dead Ringer For Love,” “Bat Out Of Hell” and “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”
Janet Jackson is unfiltered in her new four-hour Lifetime and A&E documentary, in which no subject is off limits as she discusses her life, her career and her late brother Michael Jackson. “It's just something that needs to be done,” she said of the two-part docuseries, "Janet Jackson." In...
Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
The money challenge has taken social media by storm over the last several days. A sizable roster of rappers and celebrities have participated in the challenge in a plethora of ways — whether they’re using actual cash to spell out a phrase or making a point by using toilet paper to spell out things such as “IRS Watching.”
Vivica A. Fox is speaking on behalf of her longtime “friend and sister” Regina King following the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., King’s only son died by suicide on Wednesday (Jan. 19) days after his 26th birthday. During the segment of her show Cocktails with...
Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
KANYE West's girlfriend Julia Fox has been mocked for "looking like McDonald's villain the Hamburglar" in her recent outfits. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, has been rocking bold dark eyeshadow and leather ensembles during Paris Fashion Week. Julia wore a red one-shoulder latex dress while leaving a Rick Owens party...
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recreated a scene from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a “hilarious” Instagram video. Jonas posted the video on Sunday (23 January). It has since received over 237,000 likes. The singer and the Game of Thrones star married in May 2019. In the parody clip, the couple impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian respectively, as they act out a scene from a 2015 KUWTK episode in which Khloe complains about having to travel to Australia for a promotional appearance. “I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” Jonas lip-syncs in the video over...
