Chiefs’ Poles has 2nd interview for Giants GM, Peters next

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
FILE - New York Giants new NFL football head coach Joe Judge, second from left, poses for photographs with New York Giants chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch, second from right, New York Giants CEO John Mara, left, and New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, right, after a news conference Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seeing the Giants struggles in a four-win season that led to the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman and the firing of coach Joe Judge was the low point in co-owner John Mara’s more than 30-year association with the franchise. Speaking less than 24 hours after firing his third coach since December 2017, Mara said Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, the Giants need to build from the ground up. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs was interviewed for the second time by the New York Giants for their vacancy at general manager.

Poles met with Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s headquarters Wednesday. The 36-year-old also toured the team’s facility and talked with members of the front office.

The Giants interviewed Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen for the second time on Tuesday. San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters will get a second interview on Thursday.

Dave Gettleman retired as GM a week ago Monday after a fourth straight losing season. Coach Joe Judge was fired the next day, two days after New York finished a 4-13 season.

Poles has spent 13 years with the Chiefs, the past year as executive director of player personnel. He oversees the scouting of college football players, assists in the pro process and prepares for free agency. He also helps GM Brett Veach with the coordination of the NFL draft and overseeing the team’s out-of-town area scouts.

Poles was an offensive lineman at Boston College, where he blocked for Matt Ryan, the long-time Atlanta Falcons quarterback.

