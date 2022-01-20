ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Rain to transition to snow overnight

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mark Dixon says rain &...

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Mark Dixon
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Will it or won’t it? Forecasters watching chances that strong storm will bring snow to Maryland this weekend

A storm is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen off the Southeast U.S. coast by the end of this week, bringing gusty winds and heavy snow — to New England, at least. A specific forecast for Maryland isn’t clear yet, but could include at least a few inches of snow. Meteorologists are confident conditions will be ripe for a strong coastal storm to develop off the Carolinas and head toward ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Weather Alert Day For Saturday Due to Potential Nor’Easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday an Alert Day due to an increasing confidence a significant storm will impact the area. Accumulating snow is likely, but it is still unclear on the amount of snow that will fall near the I-95 Corridor. Confidence is high that we will be dealing with very cold temperatures and gusty winds Saturday into Sunday. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track the latest on this storm’s path.  
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: From cold & breezy, to a weekend coastal storm bringing snow & wind!

Earlier today, temperatures peaked in in the upper 30s and lower 40s, melting snow that accumulated from last night. As colder air continues to filter into the state, residual moisture on untreated surfaces will refreeze and lead to slick spots. Furthermore, the wind will be up out of the northwest, making it feel even colder. Wind chill values go from 20s and teens this evening into the single digits and at times below zero by daybreak.
CONNECTICUT STATE

