ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers release defensive lineman Kingsley Keke

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who made eight starts this season but hadn’t played at all in their past three games.

This move comes as the Packers (13-4) prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night.

Keke played 64% of the Packers’ defensive snaps in a 31-30 victory at Baltimore on Dec. 19, but was left inactive the following week despite not appearing on the injury report. Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained it by saying “that was a total personal thing we were going through” without going into specifics.

The 2019 fifth-round pick from Texas A&M was on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Packers’ Jan. 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers activated Keke from the reserve/COVID-19 list Jan. 4, but he didn’t practice that week and was ruled out for the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit with an illness that wasn’t specified.

Keke had 23 tackles, 2½ sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games this season. He had missed the Packers games on Nov. 7 at Kansas City and Nov. 14 against Seattle because of a concussion.

He had four sacks in 2020 with a pair of two-sack games against New Orleans and Philadelphia.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Concussion#American Football#Ap#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Texas A M#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

Where will Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh be coaching next season?. The veteran head coach has been rumored to be seriously interested in making the jump back to the National Football League. Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, before returning to his alma mater to coach the Wolverines.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

733K+
Followers
380K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy