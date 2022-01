Around a third of consumers are willing to try cultivated meat, according to research by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).Cultivated meat, also sometimes referred to as cell-based meat, clean meat, cultured meat and in-vitro meat, is artificially-grown genuine meat that is produced by cultivating animal cells directly.After cells are taken from a healthy animal – which isn’t killed in the process – they are placed in a large tank where they are fed nutrients until they divide and grow.The process takes two to three weeks depending on the type of meat being produced and is currently restricted to a texture similar to...

AGRICULTURE ・ 22 HOURS AGO