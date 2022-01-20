Central Florida Congressman leading push to fund weekend SunRail service

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A congressman out of Central Florida wants to give SunRail users the option to ride on weekends.

The train currently only runs Monday through Friday.

Florida Representative Darren Soto (D - Kissimmee) is leading an effort to use funds from the recently-passed, bipartisan infrastructure law to expand SunRail service.

“It has been popular as long as the SunRail has been around,” Soto said. “With the build back better infrastructure package going into law, we now have the money to potentially do that.”

Soto recently sent a formal letter to President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg requesting their consideration for a federal ridership survey to expand SunRail service to include weekends.

“We only get the money if the ridership there,” Soto said. “We only utilize taxpayer dollars if the rail is going to work.”

The money would come from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that has Florida set to receive federal funds to fix roads and bridges and improve public transit.

“We’re going to bring down the dollars from Washington,” Soto said. “Our taxpayer dollars back to Central Florida to finally get the elusive and long-awaited weekend service for SunRail.”

