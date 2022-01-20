ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Central Florida Congressman leading push to fund weekend SunRail service

By Alexa Lorenzo, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiTnK_0dqM0CW300

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A congressman out of Central Florida wants to give SunRail users the option to ride on weekends.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The train currently only runs Monday through Friday.

Florida Representative Darren Soto (D - Kissimmee) is leading an effort to use funds from the recently-passed, bipartisan infrastructure law to expand SunRail service.

“It has been popular as long as the SunRail has been around,” Soto said. “With the build back better infrastructure package going into law, we now have the money to potentially do that.”

Soto recently sent a formal letter to President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg requesting their consideration for a federal ridership survey to expand SunRail service to include weekends.

“We only get the money if the ridership there,” Soto said. “We only utilize taxpayer dollars if the rail is going to work.”

The money would come from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that has Florida set to receive federal funds to fix roads and bridges and improve public transit.

“We’re going to bring down the dollars from Washington,” Soto said. “Our taxpayer dollars back to Central Florida to finally get the elusive and long-awaited weekend service for SunRail.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Amazon to create 1,500 jobs across Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Amazon said upcoming expansions will lead to the creation of 1,500 jobs across Florida. Those jobs come courtesy of four new sites under development across the state, including a 634,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center in Daytona Beach set to open in late 2023. >>> STREAM...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Kissimmee, FL
Traffic
Kissimmee, FL
Government
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Soto
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Sunrail#Infrastructure#Transportation#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
72K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy