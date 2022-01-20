ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Warning Forecast: One, two punch back-to-back wintry events heading our way

By Kristy Steward
WTKR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Wednesday night! Tonight stays mild with lows in the low to mid 40s. We’ll stay dry tonight as clouds increase ahead of this approaching cold front. Thursday is our first punch. An arctic cold front passes through midday Thursday. With this,...

www.wtkr.com

Foster's Daily Democrat

Nor'easter headed our way. Will Seacoast get hit hard with snow? What early forecasts say

A powerful coastal winter nor'easter storm is developing and headed toward the Seacoast New Hampshire and York County in southern Maine, according to the National Weather Service. Ahead of the storm tracking toward New England, the local area in New Hampshire and Maine will see another arctic blast Wednesday with sub-zero temperatures Wednesday night. A forecaster...
RYE, NH
The Baltimore Sun

Will it or won’t it? Forecasters watching chances that strong storm will bring snow to Maryland this weekend

A storm is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen off the Southeast U.S. coast by the end of this week, bringing gusty winds and heavy snow — to New England, at least. A specific forecast for Maryland isn’t clear yet, but could include at least a few inches of snow. Meteorologists are confident conditions will be ripe for a strong coastal storm to develop off the Carolinas and head toward ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WECT

First Alert Forecast: wintry blast returns as another shot of rain emerges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! Your First Alert Forecast features a return to chilly wintry temperatures thanks to a passing cold front. Northerly winds will present a wind chill in the 20s and 30s in the morning and will help cap temperatures in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Sub-freezing nights in the frigid 20s and 30s will warrant extra care for the People, pets, plants and exposed pipes in your life.
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Weather Alert Day For Saturday Due to Potential Nor’Easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday an Alert Day due to an increasing confidence a significant storm will impact the area. Accumulating snow is likely, but it is still unclear on the amount of snow that will fall near the I-95 Corridor. Confidence is high that we will be dealing with very cold temperatures and gusty winds Saturday into Sunday. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track the latest on this storm’s path.  
WWL-AMFM

Morning rain brings cool evening temps

The rain this morning will bring temperatures down and keep them there all week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “A light to moderate rain has begun spreading across S LA and S MS this afternoon and will continue overnight and into…
