ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls sign former Illini standout Malcolm Hill to two-way contract

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iu2hZ_0dqLzJlp00

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Former Illini standout Malcolm Hill is getting another shot with the Bulls. Chicago officially signed the 26-year old to a two-way contract on Wednesday, meaning he will split time between the NBA team and its G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

Hill is coming off a 10-day contract with the Bulls where he played in two games, averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in nearly 24 minutes per game. In that time, he posted a 12-point performance at Memphis on Jan. 17, including a career high eight rebounds. Prior to his time with the Bulls, Hill was on a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks, where he also performed well in his first time suiting up with an NBA team in the regular season.

Hill is the third all-time scoring leader for Illinois, behind only Kiwane Garris (1,948) and Deon Thomas (2,129), finishing his career with 1,846 points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois Women’s Tennis sweep doubleheader

URBANA (WCIA) — Continuing its first home weekend of the new year, Illinois women’s tennis swept a doubleheader on Sunday over Eastern Illinois and Chicago State. Illinois won the doubles point in both matches, with Emily Casati and freshman Kasia Treiber winning their doubles game in both matches. Illinois did not give up a single set against […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

No. 6 Lincoln Land beats No. 16 Parkland 70-60

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 6 Lincoln Land women’s basketball was able to stave off a late comeback attempt from No. 16 Parkland, beating their Mid-West Athletic Conference rival 70-60. The Loggers got out to a 12-0 start and never gave back the lead. St. Joseph-Ogden grad MacLayne Taylor helped Lincoln Land keep that lead and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Thomas
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

Where will Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh be coaching next season?. The veteran head coach has been rumored to be seriously interested in making the jump back to the National Football League. Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, before returning to his alma mater to coach the Wolverines.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#G League#The Windy City Bulls#The Atlanta Hawks
Chicago Tribune

5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ 5th loss in 6 games, including DeMar DeRozan’s night at the line and Tyler Cook’s defensive assignments

The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
NBA
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

WCIA

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy