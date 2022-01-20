ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois lawmakers take aim at tech “monopolies”

By Jack Baudoin
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new proposal in Springfield takes aim at how technology companies make money.

The “Freedom to Subscribe Directly Act” would allow consumers to buy straight from smartphone app companies. Right now, a maximum of 30% of any sale on app stores goes to either Google or Apple.

Supporters of the bill said that adds up to $1 billion in lost revenue for state app developers.

“The State of Illinois regulates railroads, pharmacists, utilities, and now we need to regulate tech,” said State Senator Sara Feigenholtz / (D) Chicago. “Tech is our future. We have to protect Illinois innovators.”

Nine other states, including Florida, Georgia and New York have similar bills in their legislatures.

