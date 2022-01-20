Illinois lawmakers take aim at tech “monopolies”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new proposal in Springfield takes aim at how technology companies make money.

The “Freedom to Subscribe Directly Act” would allow consumers to buy straight from smartphone app companies. Right now, a maximum of 30% of any sale on app stores goes to either Google or Apple.

Supporters of the bill said that adds up to $1 billion in lost revenue for state app developers.

“The State of Illinois regulates railroads, pharmacists, utilities, and now we need to regulate tech,” said State Senator Sara Feigenholtz / (D) Chicago. “Tech is our future. We have to protect Illinois innovators.”

Nine other states, including Florida, Georgia and New York have similar bills in their legislatures.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.