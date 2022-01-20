ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Presley songwriter Jerry Crutchfield dead at 87

By Darian Lusk
LEGENDARY songwriter and producer Jerry Crutchfield died on January 11th, his family announced.

The iconic Nashville music figure - who wrote songs for Elvis Presley - was 87 years old.

Music legend Jerry Crutchfield has died at 87 Credit: Crutchfield Family
He wrote songs for countless artists from country singer Lee Greenwood - seen above - to Elvis Presley. Credit: Lee Greenwood

Jerry's family has confirmed that the songwriter, producer, publishing executive and music industry veteran died on January 11, 2022.

The figure wrote more than 150 songs which were recorded by artists like Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Hank Williams Jr., Tanya Tucker, Tammy Wynette and Charley Pride.

He also wrote the pop classic Please Come to Boston for Dave Loggins.

His impressive songwriting resume aside, Jerry launched MCA Music Publishing’s Nashville office and served as its president for 25 years. He also served as executive VP and GM of Capitol/Liberty Records’ in Nashville from 1989 to 1992.

As a producer, Jerry cut albums for artists like Lee Greenwood (including the signature hit “God Bless the USA”), Campbell, Wynette, Tracy Byrd, - and Buck Owens' collaboration "Act Naturally" with Beatle Ringo Starr.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patsy, his son Martin, his daughter Christy and grandchildren Adison, Chase and Luke Fields.

HIS MUSICAL MASTERY

Jerry was born on August 10, 1934 in Kentucky.

At age 18, he joined a gospel group but soon decided to go a route that would soon see him on the other side of the recording window.

He attended Murray State University in Kentucky and soon worked as an on-air personality at local radio stations.

In the 1950s, he made his way to Nashville as part of the band The Escorts. The group was signed by Chet Atkins under RCA Victor.

They even performed live on CBS, but Jerry quickly found even great success writing for other artists.

He was throughout the industry as a first-class talent scout and worked hands-on with the artists he wrote and produced songs for.

One especially close working relationship was with Tanya Tucker - he wrote more than 20 Top 10 hits for her from 1986 to 1994.

Jerry also worked in television as producer of 52 syndicated Jimmy Dean television shows.

In his later years, he wrote a series of children’s books, The Adventures of Dr. Raccoon.

He served on the boards of the Country Music Association, the Gospel Music Association and the Nashville chapter of The Recording Academy.

There is a scholarship in his name at his alma mater - Murray State - and an exhibit there of his career highlights.

FANS & FIGURES SPEAK OUT

Country singer Lee Greenfield wrote to Twitter: "My life changed the day I met Jerry Crutchfield. He was the first person in Nashville to believe in me & without him,

I would have never had the career in country music that I’ve been blessed to have. We made magical records together. I am sending prayers to Patsy & family."

The Country Music Hall of Fame also posted a message in light of the news:

"Jerry Crutchfield, a longtime behind-the-scenes leader in the Nashville music community, died January 11 at age eighty-seven, after an entertainment career that stretches back for more than seventy years," the organization wrote.

A fan wrote on Jerry's legacy: "Jerry Crutchfield did it all. He sang, he produced for Lee Greenwood, Ringo Starr, Chris LeDoux, and Tracy Byrd, and he wrote for Elvis, Ricky Nelson, Brenda Lee, and Charley Pride.

And this is just a short list."

