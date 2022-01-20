ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Gets Full Fortune Back, Heads to Trial Against Dad

By Nancy Dillon
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is getting her full fortune back as she heads to a trial against her dad, a judge ruled Wednesday. At a heated hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom, lawyers for the pop star and her dad Jamie Spears clashed over whether the “Toxic” singer should regain full control of...

