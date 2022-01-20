Britney Spears Gets Full Fortune Back, Heads to Trial Against Dad

Former FBI agent backs up claims Britney Spears' dad spied on her. A former FBI agent has reportedly confirmed Britney Spears' claim that her dad spied on her before he was removed as her conservator, an allegation she made during her struggle to end the conservatorship. The claim was also explored in the documentary "Controlling Britney Spears." In a new court filing, former FBI fraud and corruption specialist Sherine Ebadi says Jamie Spears "engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of [Britney's] privacy and civil liberties." Sherine's findings reportedly suggest Jamie could be guilty of "criminal" behavior in relation to his handling of his daughter's estate, which Britney's lawyer argues lost more than $6 million to Jamie's self-interest-focused management. According to the new court docs, excerpted by Page Six, Sherine says she's spoken "personally" with Alex Vlasov — who alleged in the documentary that Jamie bugged his daughter's bedroom — and Alex maintains that when he started working for Black Box Security in 2012, Jamie "was already monitoring" Britney's BlackBerry. He also allegedly told Sherine he was in charge of "finding monitoring software and installing it as a hidden app" when Britney got an iPhone. Sherine goes on to say she found Jamie secretly recorded Britney's "attorney-client communications with her prior court-appointed attorney and private conversations in her bedroom … while paying himself millions" from her estate.

