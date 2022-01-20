ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Investigation into deadly hit-and-run crash involving ARDOT worker continues

By Caitrin Assaf
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVTMO_0dqLxuuw00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The worker for the Arkansas Department of Transportation that died after being hit by a car on Interstate 30 has been identified as 69-year-old Winfred Petty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzMyD_0dqLxuuw00

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Petty was putting up construction signs near the Scott Hamilton exit Tuesday evening when he was hit by a car.

Officials with ARDOT say the incident happened at 8:20 p.m. and briefly shut down westbound lanes while Petty was taken by MedFlight to a local hospital.

The car that struck Petty is described in the ASP fatal crash report as a “black in color SUV” which then drove off. Arkansas State Police is currently investigating the crash.

ARDOT worker dies after being hit by car along I-30 Tuesday night

Dave Parker with ARDOT says in just the past four years, work zone accidents in Arkansas have increased by 70%.

While he says ARDOT will be taking a closer look at what can be done to prevent accidents, Parker asks drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones and remember that fines are doubled in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5fDI_0dqLxuuw00

Petty’s death comes just six weeks after 28-year-old ARDOT employee Kurt Cottier was hit and killed in a construction zone on Interstate 40 near Morrilton.

FOX 16 News

Arkansas Crime Watch: 4-year-old homicide remains unsolved, ARDOT worker involved in deadly hit and run, body cam shows deputy being attacked, car break-ins at popular park

On this week's Crime Watch with Kevin Kelly we focus on a four-year-old cold case out of North Little Rock. April Harris was murdered outside her apartment and so far no arrest has been made. What her sister is saying about the crime after all these years. ARDOT officials are mourning the loss of one of their workers who was hit and killed on i-30. And a Little Rock woman has a warning for anyone who parks at Two Rivers Bridge
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road. A spokesperson for the police department says it happened in front of the La Changes night club in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road. It happened shortly after midnight. There is no word […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
