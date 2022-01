If you've never been to North Shore Bar and Kitchen before, you certainly will once you see what they plan on doing to the place. North Shore is an awesome local spot right in the heart of North Wildwood on New York Avenue that is always popping during the summer. Everyone loves North Shore. They have a great food, fun drinks, and the bartenders are some of the nicest people you'll ever meet.

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO