FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming has formally moved to drop the bank card fraud charges against Brian Laundrie, court documents show. The move, a formality, was expected following the discovery of Laundrie’s remains in late October. Authorities say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, a 10-minute drive from his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

WYOMING STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO