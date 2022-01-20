ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sarah Lehr

wmuk.org
 6 days ago

Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News. Sarah joined WKAR in...

www.wmuk.org

Comments / 0

Related
New York Sun

Sarah Palin’s Catch-22 — and -23

In Governor Palin’s libel suit against the Times, opening in court Monday, the Alert Alaskan will try to prove that the Gray Lady covered her with “actual malice.” The Catch-22 is that Congress and the Supreme Court have made “actual malice” — legally, “reckless disregard” for truth — nigh impossible to prove. Catch-23 is that Mrs. Palin is bringing her case just as the Nine appear open to reconsidering the legal standard.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
CBS Boston

Bill Owens, First Black State Senator In Massachusetts, Dies At 84

BOSTON (CBS) – A trailblazing lawmaker in Massachusetts has died. Bill Owens was the first Black man to be elected to the State Senate. He was a Democrat who served two terms, from 1975 to 1982 and again in 1989. Owens had been in declining health and recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was 84 years old. “Bill Owens was our father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He was a transformational leader and kicked down barriers to access opportunities for people who were marginalized,” his family said in a statement. “He made his mark on the world stage from the United States to Europe, Asia,...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Faculty members of California State University protest inclusion of caste in non-discriminatory policy

Days after California State University announced the addition of caste as a protected category in its system-wide anti-discrimination policy, more than 80 faculty members reportedly sent a letter to the board of trustees opposing the move.The faculty members said the new policy would unfairly target a minority community for policing and disparate treatment, reported Press Trust of India.The policy in the university came after years of activism from Dalit students. Under the policy, a caste-oppressed student would be able to report anti-Dalit bias experienced on campus.“I commend the incredible work and dedication of the students, employees and other partners whose...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Kamala Harris art, 'Daily Show' lead Anthem Awards finalists

An art installation inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris The New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” as well as charitable programs from Airbnb Google PayPal and the National Football League, are among the finalists for the inaugural Anthem Awards announced Tuesday.The awards — presented by The International Academy of Digital Arts & Science, best-known for the internet honors The Webbys — are intended to celebrate the mission-driven work and social impact of individuals, corporations and organizations. The winners, to be announced Feb. 15, will be honored at a virtual awards...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Wkar News#The Lansing State Journal#Kenyon College
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Sen. David Haley asks: Why hide our nation’s historical ‘Roots?’

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. Forty-five years ago this […] The post Kansas Sen. David Haley asks: Why hide our nation’s historical ‘Roots?’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy