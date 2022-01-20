Sarah Lehr

BOSTON (CBS) – A trailblazing lawmaker in Massachusetts has died. Bill Owens was the first Black man to be elected to the State Senate.
He was a Democrat who served two terms, from 1975 to 1982 and again in 1989.
Owens had been in declining health and recently tested positive for COVID-19.
He was 84 years old.
“Bill Owens was our father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He was a transformational leader and kicked down barriers to access opportunities for people who were marginalized,” his family said in a statement.
“He made his mark on the world stage from the United States to Europe, Asia,...
Comments / 0