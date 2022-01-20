Rusk hoops roundup: Eagles clip Jasper for first 17-3A win

Heston Kelly, pictured during a game earlier this season scored seven points in Rusk's 49-46 win over Jasper on Tuesday night. The District 17-4A tilt was played at Eagle Coliseum. Both clubs are now 1-1 in conference play. Progress file photo by Jay Neal

RUSK — Rusk's Eagles soared past Jasper, 49-46, on Tuesday evening at Eagle Coliseum for the team's first District 17-4A win of the season.

Owen McCown dropped in 15 points to lead Rusk, with Elijah Ward canning 12 points and Aiden McCown adding nine.

Heston Kelly and Spencer Barnett fired in seven points each for the Red and Black.

Jasper slipped to 15-7, 1-1 with the loss.

Rusk (7-14, 1-1) will visit Carthage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

In the varsity girls game, it was all Jasper, as the Lady Bulldogs strolled to a 77-38 triumph.

The Lady Eagles will bring an overall record of 8-14, 0-4 in district to Carthage on Friday when they challenge the Lady Dawgs at 6:15 p.m.

Carthage is 6-13, 2-2 and is tied with Center for third place in the league standings.