Paramount+ continues to go all-in on Star Trek and just issued a renewal announcement for several shows in the franchise. Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season, Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season in advance of its first season premiere (which is set for May 5th), and Lower Decks has been renewed thru its fourth season (it had already been renewed for a third season). Star Trek: Picard has already been renewed for a third season and its second season premiere is set for a March 3rd premiere. And Star Trek: Prodigy has already been renewed for a second season. Franchise executive producer Alex Kurtzman had the following to say about the renewals:

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO