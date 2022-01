It does not matter where you watch him. At the elbow, on the foul line, back to the basket, at home in the regular season, on the road in the playoffs. Joel Embiid is one of those players whose physical gifts are so prodigious that even the untrained eye can look at a court and spot the guy who lives on his own planet. Everything he does leaves you with the distinct impression that it should not be done. Everything seems to move in orbit around him. He is, quite literally, the center.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO