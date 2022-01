Raleigh, N.C. — Well, what a start to 2022 huh? As a mom with three kids ages seven and younger, the crushing blow of Omicron hit hard and has already tested my patience (Pretty sure I failed the test too). My husband and I were sitting on the couch last night reflecting on the past few weeks stuck quarantining. It's been fun, but mostly frustrating. It has highlighted our strengths and weaknesses and made us think about ways we want to be better parents.

