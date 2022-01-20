U.S. Embassy in Fiji assists with welfare checks in Tonga

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine has asked the State Department to allow families to be evacuated as soon as next week as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate, according to CNN. The U.S. has also issued an advisory to U.S. citizens still in the country to leave on commercial flights while they’re still available. Pounds of ammunition and missiles supplied by the U.S. arrived in Ukraine last week, and while Russia has denied it plans to invade, it has stationed tens of thousands of soldiers on the border. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for NATO to withdraw support and resources in both Ukraine and other former Soviet nations, though the U.S. believes the Russian leader plans to invade the country anyway through manufactured subtext.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO