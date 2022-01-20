ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Embassy in Fiji assists with welfare checks in Tonga

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividuals wishing to inquire about their loved ones in Tonga may do so through the U.S. Embassy in Fiji. Saturday’s catastrophic volcanic eruption, tsunami and earthquake left many injured and at...

www.staradvertiser.com

WKBN

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Wants to Evacuate Staff ASAP

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine has asked the State Department to allow families to be evacuated as soon as next week as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate, according to CNN. The U.S. has also issued an advisory to U.S. citizens still in the country to leave on commercial flights while they’re still available. Pounds of ammunition and missiles supplied by the U.S. arrived in Ukraine last week, and while Russia has denied it plans to invade, it has stationed tens of thousands of soldiers on the border. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for NATO to withdraw support and resources in both Ukraine and other former Soviet nations, though the U.S. believes the Russian leader plans to invade the country anyway through manufactured subtext.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo

Talks in Oslo Sunday between the Taliban and Afghan civil society members served as an "icebreaker", on the eve of their meeting with Western diplomats to discuss human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, an Afghan participant said. Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, tweeted on Sunday: "As we seek to address humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief orgs, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan."
WORLD
wsau.com

U.S. embassy calls for calm, dialogue after brawl in Honduras’ Congress

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – The United States embassy in Honduras on Saturday called for calm and dialogue after lawmakers brawled in Congress a day earlier amid a dispute over who would head up the legislative body, just days before President-elect Xiomara Castro takes office. “Due to the events of January...
U.S. POLITICS
staradvertiser.com

Why is North Korea suddenly launching so many missiles?

SEOUL, South Korea >> North Korea began the new year by convening a meeting for the ruling Workers’ Party during which very little was said about the United States. That ominous silence didn’t last long. Kim Jong Un, the country’s ruler, has launched six ballistic missiles in four...
WORLD
KRMG

Australia navy ship with infected crew offloads aid to Tonga

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — The Australian navy's largest ship docked at disaster-stricken Tonga on Wednesday and was allowed to unload humanitarian supplies in the South Pacific nation despite crew members being infected with COVID-19, officials said. Nearly two dozen sailors aboard the HMAS Adelaide were reported infected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
myrgv.com

Son of Gulf Cartel kingpin arrested again

Osiel Cardenas Jr., the son of drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, remained in federal custody on Monday following his indictment on gun smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III for his initial appearance on the smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Feb. 10. He was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

