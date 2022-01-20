ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Performances of ‘Hamilton’ postponed to 2023

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Performances of Hamilton at Popejoy Hall are postponed by more than a year because of COVID-19. An email was sent to those who bought tickets saying the performances will now take place in May of next year.

They are rescheduling them because of breakthrough positive cases within the company and the ongoing omicron surge in New Mexico. The performances were supposed to begin on Jan. 25 but they will now begin on May 9, 2023. For more information or to see the new performance dates, visit popejoypresents.com .

