Beauty & Fashion

Textile Innovations Aim to Fool Mother Nature and Battle Climate Change

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 6 days ago
HeiQ launched textile cooling technology HeiQ Cool, while NexTex Innovations will debut TurboDry Warm at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show.

Sourcing Journal

Blue Cast: Robert Antoshak on Fashion’s Sustainability Misinformation

With the rise of the sustainability conversation in the apparel industry has come the fairly universal desire to own the narrative around environmental impact. But fiber, textile and apparel consultant Robert Antoshak notes that the level of understanding about the production of fibers and agriculture—topics that are integral to sustainability—varies greatly throughout the supply chain. According to Bob, most apparel sourcing and brand-side executives have not personally visited a cotton field or a fiber production facility. And this lack of firsthand experience leads to some knowledge gaps. For instance, polyester has skirted some scrutiny in recent years by promoting the idea...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Soaring Cotton Costs Threaten India’s ‘Knitwear Capital’

Manufacturers in the Tirupur region are urging the Indian government to “step in and save the industry.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Non-Fungible Fashion: What NFTs Mean for Sneaker Resale, Sizing Tech, Luxury Lawsuits and More

From StockX and Gap to Hermès, Nike and more, fashion companies are chasing NFTs into a brave new world. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Climate Crisis Textiles

The Temperature Textiles line is Raw Color's innovative way to visually represent climate change data. Following climate change data and predictions can quickly become overwhelming. Therefore, the line distills important information down to its essence while providing consumers with warmth and coziness. Raw Color's climate-informed textile range includes knitted blankets, scarves, socks, and more cozy items.
ENVIRONMENT
#Textile#Climate Change#Mother Nature#Heiq Cool#Nextex Innovations#Turbodry#Sj Promo
Colossal

Temperature Textiles Translate Climate Crisis Data into Colorful, Graphic Knits

Creating tangible records of weather patterns has been a long-running practice for crafters and designers interested in visually documenting the effects of the climate crisis over time. Daniera ter Haar and Christoph Brach, of the Eindhoven, The Netherlands-based studio Raw Color, join this endeavor with their new collection of knitted goods that embed data about temperature changes, the sea’s rising levels, and emissions directly within their products’ patterns.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sentinel & Enterprise

Letter: Let’s work together to battle climate change

Earth is changing rapidly every day. Wonderful changes and awful changes happen daily, such as babies being born, new cars are made and countless other changes around us constantly. However, bad change comes with consequences. For example, climate change is one of them and it is the worst enemy of...
ENVIRONMENT
CleanTechnica

Creating A Microclimate To Fight Climate Change

In 1982, when David and Margery bought their little house in an ex-public housing estate, they could look out of their bedroom windows and see what everyone had worn for the week, because you could see everyone’s washing on the lines in their backyards. His love of nature was developed in early years living close to nature in Malta and the English Midlands.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Climate Change is Coming for the Beer Industry

Imagine if every sip of beer sent stark visions of the blazing wildfires, deadly floods, melting icecaps, and 100-plus-degree heat waves that occur around our world each day. Hold your beer, because it can happen. One of the lesser-known consequences of global warming is its impact on the beer industry.
ENVIRONMENT
upenn.edu

Climate change and the problem with time

Season three of OMNIA’s “In These Times” podcast, titled Fear and Loathing and Science, explores scientific ideas that cause big reactions in a world full of polarization, politics, misrepresentation, and simple misunderstanding. Episode seven brings together an oceanographer, a geophysicist, and a historian to talk about the...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

This Texas Boot Brand Raised $56 Million

Fashion’s Western wave is paying off for one cowboy boot maker. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
bcgavel.com

Coffee and Climate Change: Cause and Effect

It can be difficult to wrap one’s head around the fact that some variables can be both victims and causes of the socio-ecological crisis that is climate change. Too often in our discourse, many processes, phenomena, and production efforts are construed as “good” or “bad,” which can make climate change seem very black-and-white. However, like many other existential threats in life, climate change has lots of grey areas associated with it. Taking a good, close look at coffee actually provides a great example of the complicated nature of the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Brewing a real response to climate change

Farming in the age of climate change is an uncertain proposition, as the hop growers in Washington’s Yakima Valley can attest. As weather patterns alter, the farmers who grow 40% of the world’s hop supply are battling one crisis after another. Violent windstorms toppled their hop trellises just before the 2020 harvest. (A similar gale drove the December 2021 fire that ripped through the outskirts of Boulder, Colorado.) An unprecedented heat dome scorched their crop during the summer of 2021. And wildfires during the autumn of 2020 ruined still more hops.
BOULDER, CO
thewichitan.com

Climate Change Guest Column: Initial Responses to Technogenic Climate Change

Edward Roberts, under the anonym “strannikov”, has written flash fiction since 2007 appearing online at Delicious Demon, Language Is a Virus, Gone Lawn Journal, Metazen, Dead Mule School of Southern Literature, Fictionaut, and The Miscreant. His verse (since 2016) has appeared at Fictionaut and Literati Magazine and in print at Chiron Review.
ENVIRONMENT
voiceofmuscatine.com

Framing climate change as a management issue

Just like an emerging crop pest or animal disease, climate change in the agriculture space poses a threat to certain aspects of farming operations and a farmers bottom line. In this Managing for Profit, Illinois state climatologist Trent Ford explains why farmers should look at climate change as a management issue and how to best plan for it in your farm management strategies.
AGRICULTURE
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Climate change creates widespread issues

The United States has been subject to many severe weather events in the past year. From wildfires in Colorado to tornadoes in Florida, there has been no shortage of surprises in the sky. Just last week, the west coast dealt with the impacts of rising sea levels after a volcano...
ENVIRONMENT
