More people died of drug-resistant bacterial infections in 2019 than HIV or malaria, new study suggests

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 1.27 million people died in 2019 due to drug-resistant bacterial infections, according to a new study on the global burden of antimicrobial resistance. The study, published Wednesday in the journal The Lancet, suggests that if all drug-resistant bacterial infections had not occurred that year, 4.95 million deaths could have...

YubaNet

The Lancet: An estimated 1.2 million people – and potentially millions more – died in 2019 from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections

January 19, 2022 – More than 1.2 million people – and potentially millions more – died in 2019 as a direct result of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, according to the most comprehensive estimate to date of the global impact of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The analysis of 204 countries...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria#Infectious Diseases#Bacterial Infections#Lancet#Amr
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
charlottenews.net

Superbugs Deadlier Than AIDS, Malaria, Study Shows

LONDON - More than 1.2 million people are dying every year directly from bacterial infections that are resistant to several antibiotics, according to a new study, making multiresistant bacteria far deadlier than HIV/AIDS or malaria. A further 4.95 million deaths were associated with these multiresistant bacteria. "It is estimated that...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Using a bacteriophage to successfully treat a patient infected with a drug-resistant bacteria

A team of doctors and researchers working at Erasmus Hospital in Belgium has successfully treated an adult woman infected with a drug-resistant bacteria using a combination of bacteriophage therapy and antibiotics. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes the reasons for the use of the treatment and the ways it might be used in other cases.
SCIENCE
Iola Register

Study: Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Antibiotic-resistant germs caused more than 1.2 million deaths globally in one year, according to new research that suggests that these “superbugs” have joined the ranks of the world’s leading infectious disease killers. The new estimate, published Thursday in the medical journal Lancet,...
SCIENCE
BBC

Millions are dying from drug-resistant infections, global report says

More than 1.2 million people died worldwide in 2019 from infections caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics, according to the largest study of the issue to date. This is more than the annual death toll from malaria or Aids. Poorer countries are worst affected but antimicrobial resistance threatens everyone's health,...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Antimicrobial resistance accounts for more global deaths than HIV, malaria, study finds

An estimated 1.27 million people around the world died directly from antimicrobial-resistant bacterial infections in 2019, according to a study published Jan. 19 in The Lancet. Antimicrobial resistance was also a factor in nearly 5 million deaths globally, the estimates show. Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Acinetobacter...
SCIENCE
pharmatimes.com

Gates Foundation supports HIV and malaria research

Vir Biotech has launched a new antibody research initiative, expanding its partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to include the advancement of new innovations for HIV and malaria treatment. The new commitment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supports the development of Vir Biotech’s 'vaccinal antibody' technology,...
SCIENCE
CBS New York

New Study Suggests Some Cannabis Compounds May Prevent COVID-19 From Infecting Human Cells

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While vaccines are the gold standard to prevent COVID-19, researchers may have found another preventative in cannabis. A new study has found that certain cannabis extracts may actually stop the coronavirus from infecting human cells, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Thursday. Researchers have known for some time that marijuana and its relative, the hemp plant, contain dozens of biologically active compounds, most of which are not psychoactive or controlled like THC. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

The impact of antimicrobial stewardship program designed to shorten antibiotics use on the incidence of resistant bacterial infections and mortality

Reassessing the continuing need for and choice of antibiotics by using an antibiotic "time out'' program may reduce unnecessary treatment. This study aimed to explore the effect of an antibiotic stewardship program (ASP) on the antibiotics consumption, incidence of resistant bacterial infections and overall hospital mortality in a tertiary medical center during the study period 2012"“2014. An ASP composed of multidisciplinary strategies including pre-prescription approval and post-approval feedback and audit, and a major "time out'' intervention (shorten the default antibiotic prescription duration) usage was introduced in year 2013. Consumption of antibiotics was quantified by calculating defined daily doses (DDDs). Interrupted time series (ITS) analysis was used to explore the changes of antibiotics consumption before and after intervention, accounting for temporal trends that may be unrelated to intervention. Our results showed that following the intervention, DDDs showed a decreased trend in overall (in particular the major consumed penicillins and cephalosporins), in both intensive care unit (ICU) and non-ICU, and in non-restrictive versus restrictive antibiotics. Importantly, ITS analysis showed a significantly slope change since intervention (slope change p value 0.007), whereas the incidence of carbapenem-resistant and vancomycin-resistant pathogens did not change significantly. Moreover, annual overall mortality rates were 3.0%, 3.1% and 3.1% from 2012 to 2014, respectively. This study indicates that implementing a multi-disciplinary strategy to shorten the default duration of antibiotic prescription can be an effective manner to reduce antibiotic consumption while not compromising resistant infection incidence or mortality rates.
SCIENCE
winespectator.com

New Study Suggests Red Wine Reduces COVID Infection Rates

What if that glass of Châteauneuf you're sipping with dinner is also reducing your chances of contracting COVID-19? A new study analyzed health data on nearly 500,000 U.K. residents and found that subjects who drank one to two glasses of red wine a day had a 10 to 17 percent lower risk of contracting COVID than non-drinkers. Subjects who drank white wine had a 7 to 8 percent lower risk if they consumed five glasses or less per week, while those who frequently drank beer or cider had a 28 percent higher chance of contracting the virus than non-drinkers.
DRINKS

