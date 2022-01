Marinette County Voters will be selecting a new sheriff this year. Incumbent Sheriff Jerry Sauve announces today he will not seek a fourth-term. In a statement announcing his non-candidacy, Sheriff Sauve says he wanted to step aside to allow other candidates time to run for the post. Sauve’s retirement, effective January 2, caps a 38-year law enforcement career. He also says as he prepares to celebrate his 64th birthday the time to step aside just seemed right.

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO