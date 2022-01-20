ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Golden Books exhibit on display in Williamsport

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLCgj_0dqLqnjc00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A unique exhibition has debuted at Penn Tech’s College in Williamsport, Lycoming County.

You may recall the Little Golden Books as a youngster with the signature gold binding. More than 60 of these timeless tales are on display to be admired by the public.

These books have been around since the 1940’s and the newest ones came out within the last decade. Artwork and illustrations from the books are organized in the gallery by the time period and even feature what the books costs when they came out.

It’s family-friendly and the books can be handled and read.

“We have books on display that children can pick up and read. We have benches everywhere so people can really take their time and sit and look through the exhibit and the books,” gallery director Penny Lutz said.

Admission to the exhibit is free and can be enjoyed through March 30th.

