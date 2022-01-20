ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Restaurants’ struggles continue throughout pandemic, call for help

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486cRt_0dqLqM6700

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Winter Restaurant Week is underway in the Nation’s Capital, and while all restaurants are not participating, nearly all restaurants are in need of help.

It is no secret that the pandemic caused crisis for restaurants, but over time restaurant owners said it has gotten worse and worse.

How to order at-home COVID-19 tests

Jamie Leeds, the owner of Hanks Oyster Bar, said, “It has been incredibly hard, painful and all of the above.”

Leeds described this period of time as getting punched in the gut over and over.

She said, “Thinking that ’21 was going to be the worst part of it and now it feels like it’s even worse, because we are one hundred percent vaccinated as a company, and people are getting sick.”

Luckily, federal assistance helped Leeds keep most of her businesses alive up to this point. However, not every restaurant received funds, and many owners are still hoping the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will be replenished by Congress.

“We’re operating in the red still, and I don’t see that changing for at least another year,” Leeds said.

On top of numbers that are already tight, restaurants are seeing essential supply costs go up. Leeds said that cooking oil, for example, has gone up forty percent.

Leeds said if restaurants are not given more support soon, there will be more closures.

“We’re going to see a lot more closings coming up. Your neighborhoods are going to start looking different,” she said.

If you want to help your neighborhood restaurants, you can go to saverestaurants.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Harm reduction services offered in Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has resulted in a lot of losses — whether they were from COVID-19, natural causes or overdose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug use skyrocketed during the pandemic. Now, hard reduction services are being made available in Montgomery County. These services are located at […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Restaurants
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
Washington, DC
Health
WDVM 25

Sleep in heavenly peace builds beds for unfortunate families

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A bed is a basic necessity for anyone’s health and well-being. That’s why they sleep in heavenly peace organization in Hagerstown is making it their personal mission to make sure that no kid sleep on the floor. “If you take the population of Washington County of 150,000 people and under 18 […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Friends remember Valerie Belfoure

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– “She was loved… I mean, she is love… she is just light… loved like everything good about a person there could ever be is her. And we don’t mean that lightly,” Angela Munoz, Valerie’s best friend, and former co-worker said. Valerie Belfoure, mom to three and general manager of the Bulls and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Community gathers to revamp arts and entertainment district in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The community is gathering to revamp the city of Hagerstown’s arts and entertainment district. In a listening session hosted by the Hagerstown Arts and Entertainment District Advisory Council Tuesday, community members spoke about what the district should do to bring more diversity, culture, businesses, economic growth, and art and entertainment to downtown […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Cooking Oil#Call For Help#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

West Virginia officials seek approval for 2nd booster shot rollout

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — While cities across the country are finally starting to see a decrease in COVID cases and hospitalizations, more rural areas — like West Virginia — continue to experience some of their worst metrics of the entire pandemic. Although less than 40% of eligible West Virginians had received a booster dose […]
HEALTH
WDVM 25

Frederick made hosts winter festival for local artists

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick is well known for its unique culture and art, especially local artists. During its winter festival, the city allowed local artists to showcase their homemade merchandise in a small and convenient way. The festival displayed several trinkets such as candles and clothing. Artists were even allowed to list their products […]
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDVM 25

Home & Remodeling Show Returns After 2 Years

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Home and Remodeling Show is back after two years, and residents have the opportunity to interact with vendors in-person. The show hosted by Market Place Events has returned to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. The show was canceled years prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show features […]
CHANTILLY, VA
WDVM 25

COVID-19 cases decrease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases have decreased in Arlington, Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the rate of COVID-19 cases has dropped to nearly 40%. The Virginia department of health reported 396 cases per day in Arlington. Arlington had previously seen an increase of cases on Jan. 12, with a total of […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Ft. Ritchie development blossoming in northeast Washington County

CASCADE, Md. (WDVM) — After redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in the northeast corner of Washington County was delayed, the project is now on a fast track. A former military installation was closed in 1998 after the federal government downsized the footprint of military installations across the country, these 500 or so acres in Cascade, Maryland […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy