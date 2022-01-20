ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansion where Manson murders took place listed for $85M by ‘Full House’ creator

By Mary K. Jacob
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago
"Full House" creator Jeff Franklin listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $85 million. Realtor.com; Getty Images for BM

Filling this house would be no small task.

“Full House” creator Jeff Franklin is selling his massive Beverly Hills estate for a whopping $85 million.

Eerily enough, the home is where the Manson murders famously took place.

It is also where Franklin hosted the reception for Bob Saget following the late comedian’s funeral on Saturday.

Known as “The Cielo Estate,” the nine-bedroom, 18-bathroom abode was first purchased by Franklin in 2007 for just $6 million. He would live in the home until he relocated to Miami last year.

When Franklin, 66, purchased the property, it was not yet completed. The initial home on the land was demolished following the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate, Folger coffee heiress Abigail Folger, celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring and a friend, aspiring writer Wojciech Frykowski.

Before it was listed for sale, the home went up for rent at $250,000 per month.

Designed by architect Richard Landry, who is known for building mega-mansions for celebrities and business magnates, the home spans 21,000 square feet and boasts views of the city, the listing stated.

The estate is situated on more than 3.5 acres of land.
The infinity pool.
The foyer and spiral staircase.
The loggia with indoor and outdoor access.
The main living space.
The primary bedroom boasts jet liner views of the city.
The pool includes waterfalls and a water slide.

Situated on 3.6 acres, luxury amenities include a movie theater, spa, gym, hair salon, billiards room and bar, according to the listing.

Outdoor amenities include a 75-yard pool with three waterfalls, two hot tubs, a 35-foot water slide, a swim-up bar, a private grotto, a koi pond and a lazy river.

There is also a detached guesthouse.

“Exuding opulence, this ultra private palatial masterpiece is set behind large double gates with a stone motor court,” the listing explains.

Additionally, there is an underground garage that can host up to 16 cars.

The property comes with three separate aquariums.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Meanwhile, Franklin reportedly purchased a $33.5 million plot of land in Miami, which he put on the market a year later.

REAL ESTATE
Sharon Tate
Bob Saget
Jeff Franklin
