ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

2021 was one of the hottest years on record – and it could also be the coldest we'll ever see again

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 6 days ago

Well, it’s official: 2021 was one of the planet’s seven hottest years since records began, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) declared this week. The year was about 1.11℃ above pre-industrial levels – the seventh year in a row that the average global temperature rise edged over 1℃.

The WMO report echoes two separate official US analyses released last week that found 2021 was the sixth hottest year on record, tied with 2018.

For many of us in Australia and overseas, however, 2021 may have felt generally colder and rainier than usual. This is because of the effect of back-to-back La Niña events, a natural phenomenon that brings cooler, rainier weather in our region.

The fact 2021 was among the world’s hottest years despite these cooling forces shows just how strong the long-term warming trend is. Indeed, 2021 may well be the coldest year we’ll ever experience again. Let’s reflect on the year that was, and what we can expect for this year and beyond.

2021 was one of the seven warmest years on record, WMO consolidated data shows.

La Niña dampens the heat, but not enough

2021 started and ended with La Niña events. While it’s unusual for this climate phenomenon to occur two years in a row, it’s not unheard of .

In La Niña years, we see the global average temperature decrease by about 0.1-0.2℃. So how does it work?

Read more: Back so soon, La Niña? Here's why we're copping two soggy summers in a row

During La Niña we see cool water from deep in the Pacific Ocean rise to the surface. This happens when wind strength increases at the equator, which pushes warmer water to the west and allows more cool water to rise off the coast of South America.

Essentially, the net transfer of energy from the surface to the deeper ocean brings the average global surface temperature down. While La Niña is a natural phenomenon (it’s not the result of human activities), human-caused climate change remains a constant underlying influence that sets a long-term warming trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzyxD_0dqLpOpM00
A schematic showing interactions between the atmosphere and ocean during a La Niña. Bureau of Meteorology.

The La Niña conditions of 2021 took the edge off the global average surface temperature. Parts of Australia, southern Africa and northwestern North America saw cooler temperatures during 2021 compared to recent years as the effects of La Niña kicked in.

Unless we have another strong La Niña very soon, we’re going to keep seeing even hotter years than 2021 for the foreseeable future until net global greenhouse gas emissions cease.

A year with massive, extreme events

As the world warms we’re becoming more accustomed to extreme events, especially severe heatwaves. This was no different for 2021, which was characterised one incredibly extreme heat event in particular, which occurred in western North America.

In late June and early July, heat built over northwest United States and southwest Canada. New temperature records were set across the region – at some sites, by several degrees. A staggering 49.6℃ was recorded in Lytton, British Columbia, which is Canada’s highest temperature measurement.

This heatwave was disastrous, including in Seattle and Portland where death rates spiked . Soon after, wildfire destroyed the town of Lytton.

While many other parts of the world also saw heatwaves, including significant events in Europe and Asia, the western North American heatwave stands out. The scale of this event would have been virtually impossible without human-caused climate change .

Severe floods were also a feature of 2021 in many places. Short bursts of extreme rainfall that bring flash flooding are becoming more frequent and intense due to the human influence on the climate. We saw especially devastating events in central Europe and in China in July.

Australia’s coolest year since 2012

Australia not only experienced back-to-back La Niña events , but also the negative Indian Ocean Dipole – a bit like the Indian Ocean’s version of La Niña, bringing cool, rainier weather to Australia during winter and spring.

Both left their mark, with Australia experiencing its coolest year since 2012 and its wettest year since 2016 .

And still, 2021 was warmer than any year in the observational series prior to 1980. In fact, Australia is warming faster than the world as a whole, with Australian temperatures already up about 1.4℃ since 1910 .

We also saw major floods in Australia that inundated eastern New South Wales in March, and Queensland more recently.

However, the influence of climate change on extreme rainfall in Australia is less clear than for other parts of the world because Australia has a high climate variability - swinging from drought to flooding rains and back again. Another reason is because our major floods are often caused by extreme rain that falls for several days, and the effect of climate change on this type of rain is difficult to unpick.

What’s in store for 2022 and beyond

We can’t forecast the weather beyond about ten days, but we can make a couple of forecasts for 2022 with confidence.

First, while 2022 may experience a slight cooling influence from the ongoing La Niña , it will still be among our warmest years. To have an individual year as cool as those we experienced as recently as the 1990s is exceptionally unlikely due to our high greenhouse gas emissions.

Second, there will be more extreme heat events somewhere on Earth this year, because our influence on the climate has greatly increased the odds of record-breaking heatwaves occurring .

Even if we start acting on climate change with more urgency, we will experience more frequent and intense heatwaves in coming years. This means we need to build greater resilience to these extremes and adapt cities and towns to a hotter world.

Beyond 2022, we know we will see continued global warming until we stop emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. And with global carbon dioxide emissions rebounding to near-record levels in 2021 after a brief drop in 2020 from the pandemic, we’re a long way off stopping global warming.

Rapid decarbonisation is needed to reduce further warming of the planet. It’s not too late to avoid the most dangerous climate change impacts .

Read more: Adapting cities to a hotter world: 3 essential reads

Andrew King receives funding from the Australian Research Council and the National Environmental Science Program.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th full House term

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Drought#Wmo#Rainier
CBS News

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment AppThis $1 billion investing app lets you diversify your portfolio with multimillion-dollar paintings for a fraction of the cost. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!
VISUAL ART
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy