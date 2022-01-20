ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CapRock enters DFW as proven industrial player for ground-up development, value-add acquisitions

By Anna Butler
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Equipped with more than $1 billion from recent equity raises, CapRock...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dallas Business Journal

As new and existing home prices edge closer, one DFW developer is getting creative with alternative options

Tight inventory, cash offers and a dwindling disparity between prices for new and existing homes: A builder-developer, realtor and mortgage expert discussed what it takes to stand out as a buyer in the current, where things are heading in 2022 and how innovations in master-planned communities could potentially address affordability concerns.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caprock#Caprock Partners
dmagazine.com

National Developer TRG Will Add Massive Industrial Development to South Dallas

California’s The Real Estate Group will be breaking ground this month on CORE45, a Class A 1.6 million-square-foot industrial property located at 1690-1700 E. Pleasant Run Road in Wilmer. Threecore, a client of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners, will design the building alongside sister firm CESO. It is expected to be delivered by Q1 of 2023 and will be accommodating tenants seeking square footage from 300,000 to 1.6 million.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Business Journal

Novaria Group makes sixth purchase since early 2020 as it continues to strengthen defense holdings

A Fort Worth company that has been active in the M&A space lately has made another purchase, this time of a California company. Novaria Group, a manufacturer of hardware for the aerospace and defense industries, announced Wednesday the purchase of Hydro Fitting Manufacturing Corp., a company that “specializes in custom high-pressure valves, charging kits, hose assemblies and fittings,” according to a news release.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Drum

Are we entering a developer-free future? How this could add value to customers

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. The relentless momentum of digital has many organizations gasping for breath as they try to deliver digital experiences that not only meet but exceed customer expectations. As the demands on in-house and external development resource rise in line with software development costs, low-code and no-code development has been heralded as the savior, accelerating time to market for applications and distributing responsibility for application development across organizations to non-technical users.
TECHNOLOGY
Dallas News

Dallas developer starts huge DFW Airport project

A Dallas-based developer, CLX Ventures, is ramping up construction with three new industrial buildings near DFW International Airport. Commercial property firm Cushman & Wakefield will lease the DFW Commerce Center Buildings, which will have space for up to 2 million square feet of businesses. The new buildings will join an...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy