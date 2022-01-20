ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arctic Blast Arrives in the South Plains

 6 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update on cold air moving into the South Plains.

A strong surge of arctic air arrived in the South Wednesday afternoon. This particular storm system is expected to keep us below freezing from Wednesday night through late Friday morning! Because of this, you need to remember the 4 Ps! Make sure to check on your neighbors and loved ones to make sure they have access to an adequate source of heat. Bring in your potted plants and pets. Make sure to properly wrap and insulate any exposed pipes on the exterior of your home. If you live in a home with an elevated foundation (i.e. manufactured home/ frame house), be sure to leave faucets dripping tonight and Thursday night.

Wednesday Night:
As northeasterly winds gust upwards of 30 MPH, cold air will continue to filter into the area. Low temperatures will bottom out in the teens by sunrise on Thursday, but it’s going to feel much colder than that. Thanks to the strong winds, wind chill values will range from -5° to 10 ° ! If your kiddos have to wait for the bus in the morning, make sure they are wearing the proper attire for the conditions. In conditions like these, frostbite could develop in as little as 30 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFFdG_0dqLnNaX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDRLH_0dqLnNaX00

Thursday:
During the day on Thursday, temperatures will remain below freezing across most of the South Plains. Highs will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. During the first half of the day, isolated snow showers will be possible west of the I-27/Highway 87 corridor, with a light dusting of snow possible in eastern New Mexico. No significant travel impacts are expected across the forecast area. Winds will gradually subside throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xV2Im_0dqLnNaX00

Thursday Night:
Another cold night is anticipated across the region on Thursday. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper single digits to upper teens. A clear sky and calmer winds are what will allow us to get so cold! Wind chill values will once again range from -5° to 10 ° ! Once again, kiddos need to be kept warm Friday morning on their way to school; because, in conditions like these, frostbite could develop in as little as 30 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQJ8e_0dqLnNaX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP4gv_0dqLnNaX00

Friday:
Temperatures will remain below freezing until the late morning hours on Friday. By Friday afternoon, we will warm back above freezing, for the first time in nearly 36 hours, across the entire KLBK viewing area.

Stay warm, and stay safe out there South Plains!

-Jacob.

