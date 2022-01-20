ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

It’s the best time of year to start pruning

By Erin Hunter
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXdUU_0dqLnGPS00

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Don’t be too turned off by the cooler temperatures. Cold weather means its a great time to take care of your plants and if you want your garden to be in full bloom this summer, plant experts in the Concho Valley say this is the best time of year for pruning your landscape.

“You can focus in on landscape tree pruning or you can do shrubs or perennials, just about any plant in the landscape could need pruning at one point or another,” says Water Horticulturist, Allison Watkins.

“Do it in January or February, typically there’s not a lot going on, so its a good time to get it done. Especially after the freeze that we had last year, its going to be a lot of pruning that needs to be done,” said Tam Honaker, with Farmer’s Daughter Landscaping.

News Connection: Business Resource Center helps new entrepreneurs get on their feet

It’s been almost a year since the extreme cold that we saw last February that ended up killing a lot of trees and other vegetation in San Angelo. Honaker adds that fertilizing is also extremely important especially after plants continue to recover from the last 12 months, hopefully surviving the ones ahead.

Two reasons why its a great time, many plants are dormant and insects are not around either. This allows vegetation to recover from pruning and halts the spread of disease before spring and warmer weather.

“Among those are oak trees, there’s a disease called oak wilt that isn’t really present in Tom Green County yet but it is pretty prevalent across the state. It’s a funnel disease that will essentially kill most trees that it affects,” says Watkins.

Homeowners tend to have a company come in and do their pruning for them but it is unlikely that you will kill or permanently damage a plant under most circumstances so giving it a try this winter could benefit your garden.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Online cooking classes are hot this time of year. Here are the best ones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With new post-holiday cooking toys and the pandemic still keeping people at home, you might be looking for ways to improve your cooking game. Many people also own state-of-the-art appliances but never use them to their fullest potential. An online cooking class can help you […]
LIFESTYLE
KLST/KSAN

Flurries and light snow hit Texas Tuesday

With precipitation chances in the 60 to 80 percent range early Wednesday morning, there`s a very good chance that the Wednesday morning commute will be impacted by snow, particularly in the southwestern and central Texas Panhandle. The system will move west to east exiting the region by Wednesday night.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Spring, TX
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: January 25, 2022

The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two more deaths as a result of infection with COVID-19 than were reported earlier in the afternoon. This increases the number of reported deaths for today from 2 patients to 4 patients. According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo, the two patients were a […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday January 24th

Seasonal temperatures across the region as cloud continue to move off to the east. Afternoon highs peaked in the 60s with mostly clear skies as the day progressed. Some area in the Concho Valley saw some early morning showers. The southeastern parts of the viewing area got about a tenth of an inch of rain. […]
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Central Texas business owner appears on Shark Tank

BURNET, Texas – A Central Texan is living her entrepreneur life after pitching her invention on Shark Tank. Like many great ideas, her creation of the Lion Latch came out of necessity back in 2015. Since then, she’s been able to grow her business so much that it’s now her full-time job. “I caught a […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pruning#Nexstar#Oak Trees#Insect#Water Horticulturist
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday January 25th

Clouds coverage divided the Concho Valley with warmer temperatures in the west and cooler in the east. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the 30s overnight with winds from the east at 10-15 MPH. Cloud coverage will continue to increase as we go through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Thursday, a quick warmup […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

Symphony Minute: January 25, 2022

If you love jazz, you’re not going to want to miss Legends of Jazz at the San Angelo Symphony this weekend! Music Director and Composer, Hector Guzman joins Senora Scott to talk about the performance and how you can get tickets to the show on this week’s Symphony Minute!
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State releases planetarium Spring show schedule for 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas -The Angelo State University Planetarium, located on the first floor of the Vincent Building, released its show schedule for the Spring of 2022. 24 shows such as “First and Farthest”, “Stars: Powerhouse of the Universe”, and “Forces of Nature” can all be viewed during showtimes on the Angelo States Sci-Dome HD projector […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy